Seanote Construction Expands Operations to Ocala, Florida

Leading construction firm brings its expertise and customer-centric approach to the Ocala market

OCALA, Fla., April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seanote Construction, a renowned construction company known for its exceptional professionalism, integrity, and attention to detail, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Ocala, Florida market. With a strong track record of delivering high-quality residential and commercial construction services, Seanote Construction is poised to make a significant impact in the Ocala community.

Founded in 2020 by Kayla Martin, a visionary entrepreneur with a strong background in academic research at the University of Florida, Seanote Construction has quickly become a trusted name in the construction industry. The company's unique approach combines modern techniques with a deep understanding of client needs, resulting in personalized solutions that exceed expectations.

"We are excited to bring our passion for creating functional and beautiful spaces to the Ocala market," said Kayla Martin, CEO of Seanote Construction. "Our team is committed to providing the same level of exceptional service, professionalism, and attention to detail that has earned us a stellar reputation in Gainesville. We look forward to building strong relationships with homeowners, businesses, and the community at large."

Seanote Construction offers a wide range of services, including residential remodels, custom home builds, commercial build-outs, and accessibility modifications. The company's experienced team of professionals works closely with clients to understand their unique needs and deliver results that transform spaces and enhance lives.

As part of its expansion, Seanote Construction will be opening a new location in Ocala, supported by a dedicated team of construction experts. The company will also be partnering with local suppliers and subcontractors to ensure seamless project execution and support the local economy.

For more information about Seanote Construction and its services, please visit https://www.seanotefl.com/ocala or contact Kayla at [email protected] or (352) 320-2280.

About Seanote Construction:

Seanote Construction is a leading construction firm based in Gainesville, Florida, now expanding its operations to Ocala. With a focus on residential and commercial construction, the company is known for its exceptional professionalism, integrity, attention to detail, and commitment to delivering positive customer experiences. Seanote Construction's services include home remodels, custom home builds, commercial build-outs, and accessibility modifications.

Media Contact

Kayla Martin, Seanote Construction, 1 (352) 320-2280, [email protected], www.seanotefl.com/ocala

