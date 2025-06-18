SeaPak and Morey's Strengthen Their Commitment to Ocean Health with Continued Support of the Global Ghost Gear Initiative

We're proud to be part of a global effort to reduce the harmful effects of ghost gear in our oceans. Post this

Since joining the GGGI in 2023, SeaPak and Morey's parent company, Rich's, has taken meaningful steps to address the impact of ghost gear across its supply chain. This year, Rich's finalized a comprehensive ALDFG Action Plan, serving as a four-year roadmap to mitigate gear loss through targeted initiatives, industry collaboration, and increased transparency.

"We're proud to be part of a global effort to reduce the harmful effects of ghost gear in our oceans," said Suzanne Wolke, Marketing Manager for Morey's. "With help from the GGGI, we're gaining real insights and working with our partners to implement long-term, sustainable solutions."

Rich's has already made significant progress in the ALDFG Action Plan, including:

Developing a unique risk-assessment model that factors in gear type, procurement volume, and fishery geography, as a new lens for identifying ALDFG hotspots.

Completing surveys with salmon suppliers to better understand the roadblocks they face when ready to retire their fishing gear.

Sponsoring the Spanish-language translation of GGGI's Best Practice Framework for the Management of Aquaculture Gear for distribution in Chile and Argentina , promoting best practices at salmon farming operations.

and , promoting best practices at salmon farming operations. Collaborating with an Ecuador -based wild titi shrimp Fishery Improvement Project to help promote adoption of ALDFG criteria.

"We're glad to see SeaPak and Morey's continue to grow their engagement around ghost gear," said Joel Baziuk, Associate Director of the GGGI. "We hope that their efforts to address ghost gear in the seafood supply chain will inspire others to join the movement to protect the ocean from the deadliest form of plastic pollution to sea life."

SeaPak and Morey's will also use their websites and social platforms this month to highlight their ongoing sustainability work and share consumer-friendly ways to get involved. Consumers can join the fight against ghost gear by downloading the Ghost Gear Reporter App on Apple or Android devices to anonymously report lost gear sightings, contributing to the world's largest dataset on the issue, or organize a beach cleanup anytime, anywhere and record the data using Ocean Conservancy's Clean Swell app.

For more on SeaPak and Morey's sustainability commitments, please visit seapak.com/sourcing-sustainability and moreys.com/our-story. To learn more about the Global Ghost Gear Initiative, go to ghostgear.org.

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 75 years. As the trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, the company is committed to making quality seafood products that inspire confidence both in and out of the kitchen. Today, SeaPak produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the highest quality standards and for its commitment to resource management. Learn more about the brand at seapak.com.

ABOUT MOREY'S

Since 1937, Morey's has been making high-quality fish and seafood products, putting an emphasis on quality and flavor. Morey's products include premium fish fillets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more. Morey's is committed to the rigorous standards that define the highest levels of sustainability certification, to ensure consumer trust in and loyalty to both Morey's and our retail partners. Above all, Morey's remains dedicated to providing a delicious, easy-to-enjoy array of fish and seafood, wherever you live, however you like it. For more information, visit moreys.com.

Media Contact

Nina Poulaki, Morey's Fine Fish & Seafood, 1 9129964969, [email protected]

SOURCE Morey's Fine Fish & Seafood