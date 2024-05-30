SeaPak and Morey's Support the Global Ghost Gear Initiative in its Efforts to Improve the Health of Aquatic Ecosystems Worldwide

SeaPak and Morey's Fine Fish & Seafood are proud to continue to support the work of the Global Ghost Gear Initiative in preventing, mitigating and remediating ghost gear damage worldwide. Post this

Ghost fishing gear is the single deadliest form of plastic marine debris, posing a significant threat not only to fish stocks but to global food security and the health of coastal communities. SeaPak and Morey's are among more than 130 members of the Global Ghost Gear Initiative (GGGI), which aims to improve the health of aquatic ecosystems, protect aquatic life from harm, and safeguard human health and livelihoods.

The GGGI is the world's largest cross-stakeholder alliance and the first initiative committed to driving solutions to the problem of ghost fishing gear on a global scale. In addition to working with the private sector, NGOs, academia and governments, the GGGI partners with the seafood and fishing industries on the issue of gear loss, a major step toward healthier aquatic environments for all.

"The GGGI has helped bring much-needed attention to the scale and potentially catastrophic impact of plastic pollution and its accumulation in aquatic ecosystems," said Samantha Stogner, Associate Marketing Manager for SeaPak. "We believe it is vital to work together to put an end to this problem for the long-term health of our planet."

Added Suzanne Wolke, Marketing Manager for Morey's: "We're always looking for ways to keep our oceans healthy and thriving for generations to come, and being part of the GGGI helps us sustain that mission. We are grateful to the GGGI for allowing us to be part of the solution in removing ghost gear from the world's oceans and aquatic environments."

Anyone can download the GGGI's free Ghost Gear Reporter App for Apple or Android, where they can anonymously report lost gear, including photos and spatial information, to GGGI's Data Portal, the largest collection of global ghost gear records and data.

For more on the GGGI, visit ghostgear.org. To find out about SeaPak and Morey's sustainability and quality commitments, visit seapak.com/sourcing-sustainability and moreys.com/our-story.

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 75 years. As the trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, the company is committed to making quality seafood products that inspire confidence both in and out of the kitchen. Today, SeaPak produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the highest quality standards and for its commitment to resource management. Learn more about the brand at seapak.com.

ABOUT MOREY'S

Since 1937, Morey's has been making high-quality fish and seafood products, putting an emphasis on quality and flavor. Morey's products include premium fish fillets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more. Morey's is committed to the rigorous standards that define the highest levels of sustainability certification, to ensure consumer trust in and loyalty to both Morey's and our retail partners. Above all, Morey's remains dedicated to providing a delicious, easy-to-enjoy array of fish and seafood, wherever you live, however you like it. For more information, visit moreys.com.

Media Contact

Kennedy Norton, SeaPak, 1 8435662994, [email protected], seapak.com

SOURCE SeaPak