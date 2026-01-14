SearchBlox and Inception Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Enterprise Intelligence at Diffusion Speed

"Our partnership with Inception makes real-time GenAI a practical reality. Whether it's customer support, compliance, risk, analytics, or e-commerce, every SearchAI customer benefits from sub-second intelligence across all of their data." said Timo Selvaraj, Chief Product Officer of SearchBlox. Post this

dLLMs generate multiple tokens in parallel instead of one at a time. Like diffusion models in imaging, they start with noisy text and refine it through fast denoising steps, enabling ultra-low latency, stable output quality, and high-throughput generation. When paired with SearchAI's unified GenAI platform, dLLMs accelerate traditionally cumbersome AI workflows - making real-time intelligence achievable at enterprise scale.

Modern enterprises generate enormous volumes of unstructured information — documents, PDFs, emails, knowledge bases, customer interactions, product data, and more. Yet most GenAI and search platforms still struggle with real-time responsiveness due to slow, sequential inference. The Mercury dLLM changes that.

Its diffusion-driven parallel generation unlocks:

Ultra-low latency responses — up to 10× faster than autoregressive LLMs

Real-time summarization, analysis, and reasoning

Instant multi-document retrieval + GenAI fusion

Smooth agent workflows without model delay

High throughput for thousands of simultaneous users

When combined with SearchAI's enterprise-grade search, connectors, analytics, and RAG pipelines, organizations gain a real-time intelligence engine capable of supporting mission-critical decisions, customer experiences, and operational workflows.

Transforming Productivity, Customer Experience, and Operational Speed

By integrating Mercury into the SearchAI platform, enterprises can now power:

Real-Time Knowledge Assistants

Deliver instant answers across SharePoint, Confluence, file shares, intranets, and policy repositories - with no lag.

Real-Time Customer Support Intelligence

Analyze support tickets, chats, and knowledge bases on the fly to provide fast, accurate resolutions.

Real-Time Document & Compliance Intelligence

Process long contracts, regulatory documents, or PDFs (up to 128K tokens) instantly — compressing hours of manual review into seconds.

Real-Time Agentic Workflows

Automate reasoning and task completion with agents that don't stall or timeout due to slow inference.

Real-Time E-Commerce Search & Recommendations

Deliver blazing-fast product search, recommendations, comparisons, and Q&A; at scale.

"Speed is now the defining differentiator for enterprise AI," said Timo Selvaraj, Chief Product Officer of SearchBlox.

"Our partnership with Inception makes real-time GenAI a practical reality. Whether it's customer support, compliance, risk, analytics, or e-commerce, every SearchAI customer benefits from sub-second intelligence across all of their data."

According to Burzin Patel, VP of Product, Inception, "Mercury Diffusion LLMs were built for high-performance enterprise environments. By integrating Mercury with SearchAI's unified GenAI platform, organizations get the speed of diffusion with the governance and search infrastructure enterprises require."

Engineered for Enterprise Performance, Privacy & Flexibility

The combined solution offers:

On-prem, hybrid, or private-cloud deployment

Enterprise-grade security, SOC2 controls, and data governance

High throughput for large user populations

Flexible inference choices: traditional LLMs or Mercury

Lower total cost of ownership with efficient GPU utilization and availability

Mercury dLLM) integration is available today within the SearchAI Enterprise Platform.

Enterprises can request a demo to experience real-time intelligence in action.

Visit the link below for details on SearchAI + Mercury Diffusion LLMs, and schedule a personalized demo.

https://www.searchblox.com/partners/searchai-and-inception-mercury-diffusion-models

About SearchBlox

SearchBlox provides enterprise search and GenAI solutions to more than 600 organizations across finance, healthcare, government, retail, education, and technology. SearchAI unifies structured and unstructured data, delivers intelligent search and RAG experiences, and enables secure, high-performance AI deployments across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.

About Inception

Inception creates the world's fastest, most efficient AI models. Today's autoregression LLMs generate tokens sequentially, which makes them painfully slow and expensive. Inception's diffusion-based LLMs (dLLMs) generate answers in parallel. They are 10X faster and more efficient, making it possible for any business to create instant, in-the-flow AI solutions. Inception's founders helped invent diffusion technology, which is the industry standard for image and video AI, and the company is the first to apply it to language. Based in Palo Alto, CA, Inception is backed by A-list venture capitalists, including Menlo Ventures, Mayfield, M12 (Microsoft's venture fund), Snowflake Ventures, Databricks Investment, and Innovation Endeavors.

