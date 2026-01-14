SearchBlox and Inception Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Enterprise Intelligence at Diffusion Speed

SearchBlox and Inception partner to bring Mercury Diffusion LLMs to SearchAI, delivering real-time enterprise intelligence with ultra-low latency and high throughput. The integration enables instant search, reasoning, and GenAI workflows at enterprise scale.
GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SearchBlox today announced a new partnership with Inception to integrate Mercury Diffusion Models into its flagship SearchAI platform, unlocking the next generation of real-time enterprise intelligence. This collaboration delivers lightning-fast GenAI performance — enabling enterprises to search, understand, and act on information with unprecedented speed and accuracy.
Diffusion LLM (dLLMs) - A Breakthrough for Real-Time Enterprise Intelligence
dLLMs generate multiple tokens in parallel instead of one at a time. Like diffusion models in imaging, they start with noisy text and refine it through fast denoising steps, enabling ultra-low latency, stable output quality, and high-throughput generation. When paired with SearchAI's unified GenAI platform, dLLMs accelerate traditionally cumbersome AI workflows - making real-time intelligence achievable at enterprise scale.
Modern enterprises generate enormous volumes of unstructured information — documents, PDFs, emails, knowledge bases, customer interactions, product data, and more. Yet most GenAI and search platforms still struggle with real-time responsiveness due to slow, sequential inference. The Mercury dLLM changes that.
Its diffusion-driven parallel generation unlocks:
- Ultra-low latency responses — up to 10× faster than autoregressive LLMs
- Real-time summarization, analysis, and reasoning
- Instant multi-document retrieval + GenAI fusion
- Smooth agent workflows without model delay
- High throughput for thousands of simultaneous users
When combined with SearchAI's enterprise-grade search, connectors, analytics, and RAG pipelines, organizations gain a real-time intelligence engine capable of supporting mission-critical decisions, customer experiences, and operational workflows.
Transforming Productivity, Customer Experience, and Operational Speed
- By integrating Mercury into the SearchAI platform, enterprises can now power:
- Real-Time Knowledge Assistants
- Deliver instant answers across SharePoint, Confluence, file shares, intranets, and policy repositories - with no lag.
- Real-Time Customer Support Intelligence
- Analyze support tickets, chats, and knowledge bases on the fly to provide fast, accurate resolutions.
Real-Time Document & Compliance Intelligence
Process long contracts, regulatory documents, or PDFs (up to 128K tokens) instantly — compressing hours of manual review into seconds.
Real-Time Agentic Workflows
Automate reasoning and task completion with agents that don't stall or timeout due to slow inference.
Real-Time E-Commerce Search & Recommendations
Deliver blazing-fast product search, recommendations, comparisons, and Q&A; at scale.
"Speed is now the defining differentiator for enterprise AI," said Timo Selvaraj, Chief Product Officer of SearchBlox.
"Our partnership with Inception makes real-time GenAI a practical reality. Whether it's customer support, compliance, risk, analytics, or e-commerce, every SearchAI customer benefits from sub-second intelligence across all of their data."
According to Burzin Patel, VP of Product, Inception, "Mercury Diffusion LLMs were built for high-performance enterprise environments. By integrating Mercury with SearchAI's unified GenAI platform, organizations get the speed of diffusion with the governance and search infrastructure enterprises require."
Engineered for Enterprise Performance, Privacy & Flexibility
The combined solution offers:
- On-prem, hybrid, or private-cloud deployment
- Enterprise-grade security, SOC2 controls, and data governance
- High throughput for large user populations
- Flexible inference choices: traditional LLMs or Mercury
- Lower total cost of ownership with efficient GPU utilization and availability
Mercury dLLM) integration is available today within the SearchAI Enterprise Platform.
Enterprises can request a demo to experience real-time intelligence in action.
Visit the link below for details on SearchAI + Mercury Diffusion LLMs, and schedule a personalized demo.
https://www.searchblox.com/partners/searchai-and-inception-mercury-diffusion-models
About SearchBlox
SearchBlox provides enterprise search and GenAI solutions to more than 600 organizations across finance, healthcare, government, retail, education, and technology. SearchAI unifies structured and unstructured data, delivers intelligent search and RAG experiences, and enables secure, high-performance AI deployments across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.
About Inception
Inception creates the world's fastest, most efficient AI models. Today's autoregression LLMs generate tokens sequentially, which makes them painfully slow and expensive. Inception's diffusion-based LLMs (dLLMs) generate answers in parallel. They are 10X faster and more efficient, making it possible for any business to create instant, in-the-flow AI solutions. Inception's founders helped invent diffusion technology, which is the industry standard for image and video AI, and the company is the first to apply it to language. Based in Palo Alto, CA, Inception is backed by A-list venture capitalists, including Menlo Ventures, Mayfield, M12 (Microsoft's venture fund), Snowflake Ventures, Databricks Investment, and Innovation Endeavors.
Media Contact
Timo Selvaraj, SearchBlox Software, Inc., 1 (866) 933-3626, [email protected], https://www.searchblox.com/
SOURCE SearchBlox Software, Inc.
Share this article