SearchBlox Recognized as a Major Player in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery Software

Strengths highlighted for SearchBlox

The IDC MarketScape recognized SearchBlox for the following strengths:

Fully integrated search and RAG platform: Search AI is an inclusive, feature-rich platform with a hybrid, multimodal search architecture that combines vector and keyword search for accurate and contextual outcomes. With integrated RAG and a private LLM, customers can quickly build and deploy internal or customer-facing GenAI applications such as document comparisons and summarizations, assistants, chatbots, and agents. The private LLM runs on a customer's own infrastructure, ensuring data residency and privacy.

Straightforward pricing model: SearchBlox offers a straightforward, fixed, annual pricing. The self-managed tiers — single server and high availability cluster —come with standard support, including all platform features such as GenAI capabilities, prebuilt connectors, and integrated RAG. Its transparent model is designed to eliminate hidden costs and make budgeting predictable. The fixed cost model eliminates ambiguity that can come with token -based pricing and allows customers to scale as the content/document volumes grow.

-based pricing and allows customers to scale as the content/document volumes grow. Private LLM deployment: SearchBlox's private LLM is a key feature of its enterprise AI platform for secure on-premises or private cloud solutions. The private LLM is natively integrated with RAG. In addition to data security, it has cost and scale implications, as SearchBlox offers a fixed cost and customers do not have to manage embedding or token spend.

"We believe being named a Major Player in the 2025 IDC MarketScape reflects our commitment to providing secure, explainable, and cost-predictable AI search at enterprise scale," said Robert Selvaraj, CEO at SearchBlox. "Enterprises want AI that is reliable, private, and affordable — not a black box with unpredictable costs. SearchAI delivers the control, governance, and transparency needed to build trustworthy GenAI applications with confidence."

SearchAI: A Modern AI Search and Knowledge Discovery Platform

SearchAI empowers organizations to:

Modernize legacy search systems

Build secure, grounded GenAI experiences

Unite structured and unstructured content across 300+ data sources

Deploy enterprise-grade chatbots, assistants, and decision-support tools

Improve relevance and personalization through hybrid search

Reduce operational risk and simplify compliance

Scale AI adoption with a predictable total cost of ownership4

SearchBlox's LLM-agnostic and connector-rich architecture enables rapid implementation and easy customization for enterprise use cases.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About SearchBlox:

SearchBlox offers AI-powered enterprise search, knowledge discovery, and content intelligence solutions to over 600 organizations worldwide. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, SearchBlox provides secure, scalable, and intuitive tools that enable teams to find information faster, streamline decision-making, and enhance customer experiences. The SearchAI platform includes cognitive search, semantic search, RAG pipelines, private LLM deployment, and automated metadata intelligence.

Media Contact

Timo Selvaraj, SearchBlox Software, Inc., 1 (866) 933-3626, [email protected], https://www.searchblox.com/

SOURCE SearchBlox Software, Inc.