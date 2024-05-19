SearchDigital Emerges Victorious with a Triple Platinum in the 2024 Muse Creative and Vega Digital Awards

Ronald Ck Ong, Founder & Group CEO of SearchDigital, said, "We are delighted to win a Triple Platinum this year for every entry we made in the awards." Post this

Ronald Ck Ong, Founder & Group CEO of SearchDigital, said, "We are delighted to win a Triple Platinum this year for every entry we made in the awards. This is further validation of our ability and is testament to the true standards of digital excellence by which our in-house creative and digital teams operate."

"Creativity knows no bounds; it's the cornerstone of every great design. At IAA, we're committed to honouring and promoting the brilliance and originality that propel the creative process forward," explained Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. He continued, "With every stroke of genius, we're reminded of the boundless potential of human imagination."

Comprised of industry professionals, the jury panel at IAA upheld impartiality and applied industry-relevant assessment criteria with precision. The jury's role was to recognize companies or individuals whose works showcased excellence and drove their industries forward – a goal they admirably achieved.

Each entry underwent a thorough evaluation based on established industry standards to guarantee quality and consistency. On top of that, the blind judging method ensured that all submissions were assessed solely on their individual merits, free from any external influences.

Participation of International Brands

The awards received submissions from entrants who have produced works for well-known brands such as Aston Martin, Apple, Harley Davidson, HP, Logitech, Mercedes Benz, Nikon Siemens and Oakley to name a few.

"This year's winners are not just participating in the industry; they are at the forefront of its transformation. We take great pride in celebrating the visionaries who are crafting tomorrow's digital landscape," Thomas remarked. "Their pioneering efforts are not only noteworthy but also inspirational as they chart new territories in digital excellence."

Holly Naylor, SearchDigital, 44 0207 717 9439, [email protected], https://www.search-digital.com

