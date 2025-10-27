SearchDigital Wins 14 Platinum Awards in Global Creative & Digital Competitions

"Earning 14 wins at the highest Platinum accolade across every category we entered this year is remarkable validation of our creative and strategic ambition." — Ronald Ck Ong, Founder and Group CEO, SearchDigital Post this

Earning the highest accolade across every category entered this year:

Ronald Ck Ong, Founder and Group CEO at SearchDigital, said:

"Earning 14 wins at the highest Platinum accolade across every category we entered this year is remarkable validation of our creative and strategic ambition. These accolades reflect the precision, imagination, and dedication that our teams bring to every client engagement. Our continued recognition across multiple disciplines reaffirms the strength of our people and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital and creative performance."

Global recognition from industry‑defining programs.

MUSE Creative Awards: Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, the MUSE Awards—organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA)—received over 13,000 entries worldwide. SearchDigital was commended for innovation and execution in creativity and design.

Vega Digital Awards: Also hosted by the IAA, the Vega Awards drew over 1,200 entries globally, spotlighting the most forward‑thinking digital projects. SearchDigital's entries were celebrated for originality, precision, and lasting digital impact.

Web Excellence Awards: Now in its 16th edition, the Web Excellence Awards recognise leading global talent in web development, design, and marketing, with submissions from 17 countries. SearchDigital's projects are featured on the official winner page at we-awards.com.

Hermes Creative Awards: Managed by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the Hermes Awards honour outstanding achievements across traditional and emerging media. The 2025 competition saw 6,000 entries from 30 countries, celebrating organisations contributing to creativity and community betterment.

"These global recognitions reflect how UK creativity can stand shoulder‑to‑shoulder with the best in the world," Ong added. "Our Edge1™ platform and multidisciplinary team continue to drive measurable, high‑impact results for our clients while shaping the next evolution of digital excellence."

About SearchDigital

Founded in 2009 as a 100% independent, founder‑driven company, SearchDigital is an award‑winning digital technology consultancy. The firm partners with household brands globally to deliver comprehensive performance marketing and web technology solutions, including web development, PPC, SEO, social media, video production, and brand strategy. Its proprietary Edge1™ platform serves as an integrated digital performance framework enabling scalable, seamless, and high‑impact delivery across client projects.

SearchDigital's client portfolio spans leaders in the pharmaceutical, automotive, energy, telecommunications, technology, and broadcasting sectors.

