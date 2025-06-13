There are a number of Juneteenth festivals and celebrations throughout the state of Louisiana. The Louisiana Juneteenth Association is compiling celebrations throughout the state. Log onto our website: Www.LajuneteenthSsn.com and find your area and locate a celebration close to you. You can look for ways that you can volunteer, make donations to area celebrations and participate in so many different ways. You can also join the association and be one of the first to be contacted when the new Juneteenth license plate is released. You will also get invitations to the annual conference and annual pageant. lajuneteenthassn.com

LAFAYETTE, La., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Louisiana Juneteenth Association is affiliated with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, which successfully sponsored the bill that established Juneteenth as a national holiday. The organization seeks to unify celebrations and across Louisiana, providing a platform for individuals to access information about local events commemorating this holiday. Membership in association is free and includes benefits aimed at enhancing both individual and collective understanding of the while promoting its historical importanceOrganizations and individuals are to join the association. On 11, 2026, the association will convene in the city of Marksville the annual and page, celebrating queens from different regions and selecting one queen to represent Louisiana the 2026 National Juneteenthance Foundation's pageant in Dallas-Fort Worth. Louisiana currently holds the crown of the National Junete Observance Foundation's Queen, represented by Alexandra Gramby from North Vermilion High School, who attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Sign for this free membership to stay and ensure your Juneteenth unforgettable. The National Conference take place in Birmingham, on the third in October this year. Details will be posted.

ABRAM JEROME FREEMAN, The Juneteenth Association of Louisiana, 1246 3377062165, [email protected], https://www.juneteenthassnla.org/

