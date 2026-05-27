SearchInsight.ai Launches With a Simple Promise: Real AI Visibility Data, Built by Search Optimizers, Priced for Everyone

AI search visibility platform built by experienced search optimizers, Priced for Everyone. Post this

The problem with the current AI visibility market

Over the past 18 months, AI search has gone from emerging channel to a daily part of how buyers research. ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Mode now answer billions of questions a day — and they don't return ten blue links. They return one synthesised answer drawn from a handful of sources.

If a brand isn't named in that answer, it's invisible. The category of tools built to track that visibility has, until now, been dominated by enterprise-tier pricing. The teams who'd benefit most from this data — boutique agencies, in-house SEO leads at SMBs and mid-market brands, marketing teams without enterprise budgets — have been priced out.

That's the gap SearchInsight.ai was built to close.

Built by search optimizers, for search optimizers

The platform was designed by a team of experienced SEO practitioners — people who've spent years inside rank trackers, audit tools, and content workflows, and who built SearchInsight.ai around what marketers actually do day-to-day.

The product reflects that. Every feature was scoped against a single test: does this give the user a real insight or a clear action item? Not a vanity score.

Not a metric that looks impressive in a dashboard screenshot. A specific, usable answer to "where am I winning, where am I losing, and what do I do about it?"

At launch, that includes:

AI prompt tracking across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Grok, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overviews

Brand mention and citation monitoring with full response capture, so teams see exactly how their brand is being framed

Competitor share of voice analysis across the prompts that drive buying intent — including which competitor is being recommended in the answers the brand is missing from

Fan-out query data showing the dozen-plus sub-queries AI engines silently generate from a single user question, exposing topical gaps a rank tracker would never surface

Action items, not just metrics — clear next steps tied to the visibility data the tool surfaces

Pricing built for the teams who need this data most

SearchInsight.ai launches at $59 per month for the starter plan, which includes 100 tracked prompts, 3 AI engines, and 2 user seats.

That price point is the headline. It's the first time agencies, freelancers, and in-house teams at smaller brands can run the same caliber of AI visibility tracking the enterprise platforms charge five or ten times more for.

"The teams asking the smartest questions about AI search visibility are often the ones with the least budget to answer them," said a SearchInsight.ai spokesperson. "Boutique agencies running five client accounts, in-house SEOs at growing brands, marketing leads building out the case for a new channel — they've been doing manual prompt checks in browser tabs because the tools cost more than the rest of their stack combined. We built SearchInsight to give them real data, real action items, and a price that doesn't require a board meeting."

All plans include a 14-day free trial. No developer setup, no API configuration, no Python scripts — the platform is built for marketers, not engineers.

Why this matters now

By independent estimates, AI search engines now process more than 18 billion responses a day. Google AI Overviews appear on close to half of all search queries. Traffic from AI sources, while smaller in volume, converts at several times the rate of traditional organic search.

The teams that get visibility data first — and act on it — are the ones who'll define their category inside AI answers. The rest will spend the next year trying to catch up.

SearchInsight.ai exists so that catching up doesn't depend on the size of the budget.

About SearchInsight.ai

SearchInsight.ai is an AI search visibility platform built by experienced search optimizers to help brands, agencies, and in-house marketing teams monitor, analyse, and improve how they appear across AI-powered search engines including ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Grok, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overviews. Plans start at $59 per month and include a 14-day free trial.

For more information, visit the SeachInsight.ai.

Media Contact

Mr. Itai Rosenzweig, SearchInsight, 972 544679634, [email protected], https://www.searchinsight.ai/

SOURCE SearchInsight