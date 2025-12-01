SeaRoad Transforms Freight Operations with Australian Software Company Partnership

"It's really a true partnership. We feel like they're an extension of our team," - Simon Pearce. Post this

Eliminating Manual Processes to Meet Modern Customer Expectations

SeaRoad, which has been a vital link between Tasmania and mainland Australia for decades, recognised the urgent need to modernise operations as customer expectations evolved beyond their manual, paper based systems.

"It restricted our ability to target more customers, to integrate with them, and to provide a seamless customer experience," said Simon Pearce, Chief Information Officer at SeaRoad." This is all about customer centricity and delivering an outstanding service, so they have no reason to go anywhere else."

Prior to the implementation, SeaRoad faced significant operational challenges including limited visibility across depots, manual data entry processes, and frequent customer enquiries about delivery status. The lack of electronic Proof of Delivery functionality was particularly challenging at their scale of thousands of daily consignments.

Australian Family Business Partnership Delivers Tailored Solution

Building on an existing relationship through Infocomm's Warehouse Management System, SeaRoad chose to expand their partnership by implementing Infocomm's Transport Management System to create a fully integrated solution.

"It's really a true partnership. We feel like they're an extension of our team," said Simon, highlighting the collaborative approach that characterises working with the Melbourne based Australian software company.

The implementation process showcased the benefits of working with a local Australian partner. "The onboarding process was fantastic. From the moment we signed the contract with Infocomm, we had a project manager who was assigned to us through every step of the process, making sure they gathered our requirements very carefully, nothing was missed, and the project was tracked," Simon noted.

Measurable Results Delivered Across Multi-State Operations

Since implementing the cloud based TMS, SeaRoad has achieved significant operational improvements:

Reduced customer queries through real-time tracking and automated delivery notifications

Improved operational visibility across 4 depots in 2 states

Enhanced freight consolidation leading to fuel cost savings and improved efficiency

Streamlined workflows with single platform access replacing multiple disconnected systems

Better forward planning capabilities through comprehensive visibility of consignments

"Since the introduction of ICS (TMS) into the business approximately 12 months ago, the business has seen a great turnaround in visibility of consignments across the company," said Mark Emonson, Terminal Operations Manager at SeaRoad.

The integration between warehouse and transport systems has been particularly successful. "The integration between the WMS and TMS has been seamless," confirmed Kaiden Brazendale, Operations Support at SeaRoad.

Staff Adoption Exceeds Expectations

Despite initial concerns about changing from legacy systems, staff adoption has been overwhelmingly positive across all depot locations. "Like all new systems, everyone's a bit apprehensive of change, but once they got in there and learnt the new Infocomm ICS system, they loved it," said Mark.

Supporting Australian Logistics Industry Growth

The success of this partnership demonstrates the strength of established Australian companies working together to compete in an increasingly demanding logistics environment. Both companies bring decades of industry experience - SeaRoad as an established freight operator and Infocomm with over 30 years of developing logistics specific software solutions.

"Infocomm's TMS solution will support our ability to grow our business," said Simon, emphasising the scalable foundation the partnership has created.

Looking Forward: Continued Digital Transformation

With the TMS and WMS fully embedded, SeaRoad is now preparing the next phase of its digital transformation, planning to integrate its shipping division into the platform to create a truly end to end logistics solution.

For other Australian logistics companies considering similar transformations, Simon offers this advice: "For customers who are considering Infocomm's system, spend the time with Louie and his team to really talk about what you're looking for. They've been doing this a very, very long time, and they know exactly what you're looking for in a transport management system."

About SeaRoad

SeaRoad is a family owned Australian shipping and logistics company that has been a vital link between Tasmania and mainland Australia for decades. Operating with purpose built RoRo vessels and comprehensive logistics infrastructure, SeaRoad ensures the seamless movement of goods across the Bass Strait while providing integrated freight and logistics services.

About Infocomm

Established in 1977 and Australian owned, Infocomm is a leading provider of transport, warehouse and supply chain ERP management software. Based in Melbourne, the company has spent over 30 years developing scalable, cloud based solutions tailored specifically for logistics, freight operators, 3PL providers, and transport companies across Australia and internationally.

