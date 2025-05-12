Seaside Author Releases Debut Children's Beachside Adventure Highlighting Kindness, Love and Laughter

Children's book offers young readers a heartwarming story celebrating teamwork, friendship and the uplifting rhythm of resilience through the adventures of a lovable sheepdog and a singing seagull
SEASIDE, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Stacey A. Raymond invites young readers on a joyful coastal adventure in her debut children's book, "The Adventures of Bailey & Bernard: Bailey's Lost Ball." Set in the backdrop of Seaside, the story introduces Bailey, a lovable, fluffy sheepdog, and Bernard, her best friend—a guitar-strumming, melody-singing seagull.
When Bailey's favorite ball is carried out to sea, she sets off in pursuit. But this isn't a journey she can complete alone. With Bernard soaring to the rescue, the duo proves that even the most challenging situations can be overcome with teamwork, creativity and a bit of song.
"This rhyming tale celebrates the beauty of friendship and the joy of helping others," says Raymond. "Bailey and Bernard are very different, but their bond shows young readers the value of kindness, cooperation and recognizing each other's strengths."
"The Adventures of Bailey & Bernard: Bailey's Lost Ball" is the first in what Raymond hopes will become a beloved series of seaside adventures, designed to spark imagination and empathy in early readers.
"I wrote this book to show how helping others can be both fun and rewarding—especially when it involves a dancing dog and a singing seagull," Raymond said.
"The Adventures of Bailey & Bernard: Bailey's Lost Ball"
By Stacey A. Raymond Photographs by Tanya Matiikiv
ISBN: 9781665772310 (softcover); 9781665772334 (hardcover); 9781665772327 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Stacey A. Raymond is a writer and designer, originally from New York, now based on the Florida coast. She holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University, studied at Watkins College of Art & Design, and earned an A.A. in Interior Design. Drawing on her design background and love for animals and coastal living, she crafts imaginative children's stories inspired by life with her husband and their Old English Sheepdog, Bailey—whose quirky fascination with seagulls often appears in her storytelling. She continues to develop heartwarming tales filled with coastal charm and gentle humor. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/864833-the-adventures-of-bailey-bernard
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Cydney De Los Santos
[email protected]
Media Contact
Cydney De Los Santos, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]
SOURCE Author Stacey A. Raymond
Share this article