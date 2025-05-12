Seaside Author Releases Debut Children's Beachside Adventure Highlighting Kindness, Love and Laughter

"This rhyming tale celebrates the beauty of friendship and the joy of helping others," says Raymond. "Bailey and Bernard are very different, but their bond shows young readers the value of kindness, cooperation and recognizing each other's strengths." Post this

"This rhyming tale celebrates the beauty of friendship and the joy of helping others," says Raymond. "Bailey and Bernard are very different, but their bond shows young readers the value of kindness, cooperation and recognizing each other's strengths."

"The Adventures of Bailey & Bernard: Bailey's Lost Ball" is the first in what Raymond hopes will become a beloved series of seaside adventures, designed to spark imagination and empathy in early readers.

"I wrote this book to show how helping others can be both fun and rewarding—especially when it involves a dancing dog and a singing seagull," Raymond said.

"The Adventures of Bailey & Bernard: Bailey's Lost Ball"

By Stacey A. Raymond Photographs by Tanya Matiikiv

ISBN: 9781665772310 (softcover); 9781665772334 (hardcover); 9781665772327 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Stacey A. Raymond is a writer and designer, originally from New York, now based on the Florida coast. She holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University, studied at Watkins College of Art & Design, and earned an A.A. in Interior Design. Drawing on her design background and love for animals and coastal living, she crafts imaginative children's stories inspired by life with her husband and their Old English Sheepdog, Bailey—whose quirky fascination with seagulls often appears in her storytelling. She continues to develop heartwarming tales filled with coastal charm and gentle humor. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/864833-the-adventures-of-bailey-bernard

