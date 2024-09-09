Seaside FL Vacation Rental Company Offers Wine Festival Sweepstakes

This year's sweepstakes winner will receive two tickets to the Seeing Red festival, along with a complementary 3-night stay at "Sea For Two," one of the Homeowner's Collection iconic cottages. Post this

The sweepstakes are open from today through 18 September and can be entered at the Homeowner's Collection website at https://homeownerscollection.com/special/giveaway-seaside-seeing-red-wine-festival-weekend

The 2024 Seeing Red Wine Festival will be held from 7-10 November. Fodor's Travel has recognized the festival as one of America's "Top 10 Can't Missing Fall Wine Festivals." Festival attendees can sip over 130 wines poured by winemakers and vintners from around the world, paired with cuisine curated by Seaside's local chefs.

To learn more about the Seeing Red Wine Festival, visit https://seasideseeingred.com.

The Seeing Red Wine Festival is held in the sophisticated, picture-perfect town of Seaside, in the heart of Florida's scenic Highway 30A coastline. The area's white sand beaches are often named as America's most beautiful beaches. All Homeowner's Collection cottages are located directly in Seaside, which means that travelers can walk to festival events.

"Sea For Two," the complimentary lodging offered to this year's sweepstakes winner, is a charming cottage located directly across from Seaside's private beach and just two blocks from Seaside's iconic amphitheater and Central Square, where the wine festival will take place.

To learn more about Sea For Two or any of the more than 190 Seaside cottages managed by the Homeowner's Collection, visit https://www.homeownerscollection.com.

About Homeowner's Collection

Homeowner's Collection is an exclusive collection of premier vacation rentals operated by the homeowners of Seaside, Florida. The company manages more than 190 vacation rentals directly in Seaside, one of America's most celebrated beachfront communities.

For more information, call (855) 411-1557 or visit the collective's web site at http://www.homeownerscollection.com.

