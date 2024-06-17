Seaside Florida Vacation Rental Company Offers 20% Savings on Fall Stays

The Fall Colors promotion is a limited time offer. Bookings must be made by July 14, 2024 Post this

The Fall Colors promotion is a limited time offer. Bookings must be made by July 14, 2024, and there is a three-night minimum stay. For a complete list of participating cottages and their availability, as well as promotion details, visit the Fall Colors savings page. Guests can book online using the promo code FALL24 or call 855-889-7611.

Homeowner's Collection has a wide portfolio of private cottages, ranging from popular pet friendly cottages like Southern Splendor, to fun beachy three-bedroom residences, such as the Whatcha Dune cottage.

With a Fall Colors promotion, a two-bedroom cottage such as Stairway to Heaven is available for as little as $417 per night (excluding taxes and fees) for an October weekend stay. A one-bedroom cottage such as Our Place is available for as little as $311 per night (excluding taxes and fees) for the same weekend.

This Fall season is a great time to visit Seaside's white-sand beaches, with stunning sunsets, cooler weather and fewer crowds. The season feature special events including Labor Day weekend concerts, Friday Night Movies under the stars on the Seaside Amphitheater Lawn, as well as a Seaside Saturday Farmer's Market.

Besides offering the most homes to choose from, Homeowner's Collection is one of the only vacation rental providers in the community that offers guests the option of next-day check-in for their trips, making spontaneous visits to enchanting Seaside possible. Guests can avoid up to 12 percent of fees when they book directly on Homeowner's Collection website.

About Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals

Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals is an exclusive collection of premier vacation rentals operated by the homeowners of Seaside, Florida. The company is the largest Seaside, Florida vacation rental company, exclusive to Seaside, Florida properties, and the only company that is located onsite in Seaside. Homeowner's Collection manages more than 190 vacation rentals and The Court directly in Seaside, one of America's most celebrated beachfront communities.

For more information, call 1-877-439-4578 or visit the collective's website at https://homeownerscollection.com.

Media Contact

Bridey Meinecke, Homeowner's Collection, 855-889-7611, [email protected], https://homeownerscollection.com

SOURCE Homeowner's Collection