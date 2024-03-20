Seaside Florida Vacation Rental Company Offers Summer Travel Deal

Summer promotion from the Homeowner's Collection offers 15% off vacation rentals in Florida's most picturesque beach town.

SEASIDE, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homeowner's Collection (https://homeownerscollection.com) Seaside, Florida's largest vacation rental company, has announced a special Summer Is Served promotion under which guests can save 15% on the company's remaining inventory of vacation cottages.

"It's rare for us to offer promotions during the summer season," says Amy Wise-Coble, General Manager of the Homeowner's Collection. "But we want to help families have a great vacation in Seaside."

The promotion requires a 3-night minimum stay for 1-bedroom cottages and a 5-night minimum stay for two bedroom and larger cottages. The summer offer is valid for stays from 23 May 2024 until 29 June 2024, and for stays from 7 July 2024 until 10 August 2024. Guests must book their cottage by 10 April 2024

The Summer Is Served promotion is only offered for participating cottages and is based on availability. The promotion cannot be used in conjunction with other offers. The offer is not applicable to existing reservations. Discounts do not apply to taxes and fees.

Traveler can see a list of available cottages on the Homeowner's Collection website at https://homeownerscollection.com/special/summer-served-15-summer-seaside-florida. Guests can book their cottage online using the promo code Summer15 or call the Homeowner's Collection at 877-439-4578 to book their stay.

All cottages managed by the Homeowner's Collection are located directly in the picture-perfect community of Seaside, in the heart of Florida's scenic Highway 30A. The area's white sand beaches are often named as America's most beautiful beaches, and Seaside boasts the largest private beach access along Highway 30A.

About Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals

Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals is an exclusive collection of premier vacation rentals operated by the homeowners of Seaside, Florida. The company is the largest Seaside, Florida vacation rental company, exclusive to Seaside, Florida properties, and the only company that is located onsite in Seaside. Homeowner's Collection manages more than 190 vacation rentals and The Court directly in Seaside, one of America's most celebrated beachfront communities.

For more information, call 1-877-439-4578 or visit the collective's website at https://homeownerscollection.com.

