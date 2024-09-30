Seaside Florida Vacation Rental Company Offers Winter Season Promotion

The promotional rates are available with no date restrictions. That means that families can have a beachfront Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, or New Year's vacation at these special rates. Post this

The discounted rates are available with no date restrictions. That means that families can have a beachfront Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, or New Year's vacation at these special rates.

During Thanksgiving weekend, Seaside features its annual South Walton Holiday Parade and its "Turn on the Town" holiday lights event.

Seaside will also host its "Countdown Seaside" New Year's Eve celebration. The event is described as "a big, family-friendly party" featuring three live bands, crafts and fireworks.

The Coastal Savings promotion requires a 3-night minimum stay and must be booked by 26 October. Guests can book their stay at the company's website using the promo code COAST20.

The promotion is available for participating vacation cottages only and is not applicable to existing reservations and cannot be used in conjunction with other offers.

All Homeowner's Collection properties are located directly in Seaside, a family-friendly beach community that feels like a step back to a simpler time. Visitors to Seaside can easily walk to local boutiques, art galleries and restaurants, and children can ride bicycles to the local ice cream shop.

The Coastal Holiday Getaway promotion is available for select cottages only and cannot be used in conjunction with other offers. The promotion is not available for existing reservations, and discounts do not apply to lodging taxes and fees.

To learn more, visit the Homeowner's Collection website at https://homeownerscollection.com/specials or call (855) 411-1557 ext 1.

About Homeowner's Collection

Homeowner's Collection is an exclusive collection of premier vacation rentals operated by the homeowners of Seaside, Florida. The company manages more than 190 vacation rentals directly in Seaside, one of America's most celebrated beachfront communities.

For more information, call (855) 411-1557 or visit the collective's web site at https://www.homeownerscollection.com/.

Media Contact

Bridey Meinecke, Homeowner's Collection, (855) 411-1557, [email protected], https://www.homeownerscollection.com/

SOURCE Homeowner’s Collection