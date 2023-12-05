Season 10 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. Paired With New Season of Local History Series LOST LA On New PBS SoCal 2024 Schedule

Sixth Season of Regional Historical Documentary Series Features A Look at Local Fast Food, Tiki Culture, Cemeteries, Historic Filipinotown and More With Special Encore January 3 on KCET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PBS SoCal and KCET, Southern California's flagship PBS stations, announced today the 2024 return of the locally produced, historical documentary series LOST LA, a co-production with the University of Southern California Libraries, part of their longstanding commitment to building public engagement with regional history collections. Public historian and writer Nathan Masters returns as Host for the sixth season of LOST LA with untold histories behind tiki culture, fast food, Historic Filipinotown, hiking, tuberculosis and cemeteries. LOST LA joins the previously announced award-winning, acclaimed series FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR to complete a night of historical exploration. Celebrated scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. will helm the 10th anniversary season of FINDING YOUR ROOTS, which will trace the ancestral histories of the series' first-ever, non-celebrity participants in addition to 18 new celebrity guests. The new season of LOST LA is scheduled on PBS SoCal beginning Tues., Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. PT, leading into 10, all-new episodes of FINDING YOUR ROOTS at 8 p.m. PT. A special encore of LOST LA will also be broadcast on Wed., Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. PT on KCET in Southern California. After the broadcast, each episode of LOST LA and FINDING YOUR ROOTS will be available to stream on their companion websites above and on the free PBS App. Members of PBS SoCal and KCET will get early access to stream all six episodes on PBS Passport starting Jan. 2.

The half-hour series LOST LA explores the region's hidden past through documents, photos and other rare artifacts from California libraries and archives. Since its premiere in January of 2016, the series has continued to challenge the assumption that Los Angeles is a city without a history. Instead, LOST LA offers a history of Southern California that is not often told, or has been forgotten, bringing primary sources of Los Angeles history to the screen and connecting them to the Los Angeles of today.

Ten new episodes of FINDING YOUR ROOTS will debut in the new season that in addition to exploring the family mysteries of three members of the viewing public after a nationwide casting call, will solve family mysteries of well-known guests including actors Valerie Bertinelli ("One Day at a Time"), Danielle Brooks ("The Color Purple"), LeVar Burton ("Star Trek"), Michael Douglas ("Wall Street"), Lena Dunham ("Girls"), Brendan Fraser ("The Whale"), Tracy Morgan ("30 Rock"), Ed O'Neill ("Modern Family"), Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul"), Anthony Ramos ("In the Heights"), Wes Studi ("The Last of the Mohicans"), Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy"); comedian Iliza Shlesinger; musicians Ciara, Sammy Hagar, Alanis Morissette and Dionne Warwick; and journalist Sunny Hostin.

The new episodes of LOST LA will be telecast as follows (subject to change):

"Fast Food and Car Culture" – Tues., Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal / Wed., Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on KCET

From McDonald's to Taco Bell, many of the world's most iconic fast-food chains were born in SoCal including Bob's Big Boy, In-N-Out Burger and Del Taco. This episode explores how car culture and the restaurant industry collided in the LA region, forever shaping the way Americans dine and drive. Featured interviews include: LA Times' Gustavo Arrellano and Stacy Perman, LA Magazine's Chris Nichols and author/chef George Geary.

"Historic Filipinotown" – Tues., Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal / Wed., Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. on KCET

Filipino Americans fight to make their heritage more visible in Los Angeles. This episode explores the Yo-Yo's surprising origin story, tours Historic Filipinotown in a Jeepny and tastes classic Filipino street foods. Featured interviews include: activist/librarian Florante Ibanez and the hosts of "This Filipino Life" podcast.

"Hiking Trailblazers" – Tues., Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal / Wed., Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. on KCET

Meet the people who led Angelenos onto their local trails, including early wellness guru Paul Bragg. In this episode, Nathan explores the origins of LA hiking, from the Indigenous people who first walked the land to activists like Walk Good's Etienne Maurice who blaze new paths over familiar terrain. Featured interviews include: Modern Hiker's Casey Schreiner.

"Eternal City: Los Angeles Cemeteries" – Tues., Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal / Wed., Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. on KCET

Visit Forest Lawn, Evergreen and Hollywood Forever to see how LA reinvented the cemetery. In this episode, Nathan and UCLA's Eric Avila visit the gravesites of the rich and famous while learning how racial segregation once divided the dead. Featured interviews include: The Chinese Historical Society's Eugene Moy and film historian Karie Bible.

"Tuberculosis, the Forgotten Plague" – Tues., Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal / Wed., Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. on KCET

Archives reveal the "forgotten plague" that shaped Southern California. In this episode, Nathan explores how California's fresh air and cheap land drew consumptives to local sanatoriums as well as the stark reality of life as a tuberculosis patient. Featured interviews include: USC's William Deverell, LA Times' Patt Morrison and infectious disease specialist Dr. Brenda Jones.

"Tiki Bars and Their Hollywood Origins" – Tues., Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal / Wed., Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. on KCET

Nathan explores some of the oldest Tiki bars in Southern California. In this episode, discover the Hollywood origins of Don the Beachcomber and learn how postwar American pop culture appropriated the rich traditions of the South Pacific. Featured interviews include: Tiki Ti's Mike Buhen, Tiki Scholar Sven Kirsten and Strong Water's Ying Chang and Robert Adamson.

Digital efforts will build upon the stories told in each of this season's episodes, highlighting never-before-seen, newly digitized historic images and focusing on the unique access to archives that is at the core of LOST LA. Audiences will also have the opportunity to share their own stories, as well as interact with show creators including host Nathan Masters during a live chat/Q&A on YouTube during the premiere of "Fast Food and Car Culture" on Tues., Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

In conjunction with the new Lost LA season, PBS SoCal will be making episodes from this and past seasons of the series available on the Events Resource Library on pbssocal.org. With a range of original local content, this free digital hub equips organizations to host community screenings. Offering customizable invites, downloadable episodes and engaging post-screening content, the Events Resource Library fosters local storytelling, dialogue and connections.

LOST LA is supported by The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Department of Arts and Culture and Creative Recovery LA and other generous institutional funders.

For more information about LOST LA and to watch episodes online, visit pbssocal.org/LostLA

Follow on social at @pbssocal and @kcet.

About PBS SOCAL and KCET

PBS SoCal and KCET are both part of the donor-supported community institution, the Public Media Group of Southern California.

About USC LIBRARIES

The USC Libraries actively support the discovery, creation, and preservation of knowledge at the University of Southern California and beyond. The libraries serve as host institution for L.A. as Subject, an association of more than 267 libraries, cultural institutions, official archives, and private collectors dedicated to preserving and telling the sometimes-hidden histories of the Los Angeles region.

About McGee Media

McGee Media was founded by award-winning filmmaker Dyllan McGee to produce documentary content that is innovative, compelling, and immersive.

About Inkwell Media

Inkwell Media was founded by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to produce sophisticated documentary films about the African and African-American experience for a broad audience.

About Kunhardt Films

Kunhardt Films specializes in documentary films about the people and ideas that shape American history.

About WETA

WETA is the leading public broadcaster in the nation's capital, serving Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia with educational initiatives and with high-quality programming on television, radio and digital platforms.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content.

