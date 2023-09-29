Season 11 of "START UP" To Air on PBS, World Channel & Create TV

"2023 is about realizing a new perspective on life and business," said Gary Bredow, host and writer of START UP. "People are deciding what's important to them and operating their companies in a way that brings a greater quality of life to both the founders and employees." Tweet this

"2023 is about realizing a new perspective on life and business," said Gary Bredow, host and writer of START UP. "People are deciding what's important to them and operating their companies in a way that brings a greater quality of life to both the founders and employees."

This season highlights heartfelt and human-centered stories of businesses on a mission to do good in their communities, in addition to the practical and actionable advice for entrepreneurs that viewers expect from START UP.

"From East African refugees in search of the American dream to a BBQ food truck that started on a folding table and is now doing seven figure annual sales, to an established wildlife management company that had to start over from scratch, season eleven is about people overcoming extraordinary challenges to see their dreams come to fruition," continued Bredow. "These folks turned incredible challenges into opportunities."

START UP is executive produced by Bredow and Jenny Feterovich, both serial entrepreneurs themselves. Season 11 sponsors include Thryv, Spectrum Business, GoDaddy, Amazon, Florida State University, Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Jaguar Land Rover.

Season 11 sponsor Thryv, a leading provider of software and services for small businesses, is showing its support for the small business community. "We are proud to serve many thousands of small businesses across the country and around the world, helping them to achieve their dreams," said Tami Cannizzaro, CMO, Thryv. "We are excited to support START UP and look forward to this season's compelling small business profiles."

Season 11 marks the third season in a row that Spectrum Business, the brand of business internet, phone, mobile and video services operated by Charter Communications, Inc., has sponsored START UP. "As a company we are dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses with resources and connectivity solutions designed to help them start, grow, and thrive," said Matt Bury, Vice President of SMB Marketing for Charter. "We also share START UP's passion for spotlighting the stories and challenges faced by aspiring entrepreneurs and look forward to watching this season's featured businesses turn their dreams into reality."

Over the past 11 years, START UP has provided a resource for budding entrepreneurs looking to learn from fellow small businesses across the country. Now ushering in its ninth season, the show is diving deeper into personal entrepreneur journeys, emphasizing that business success can take many forms.

"When we started this series, we were very focused on the businesses themselves; and while that element is still very present, it's the human story that's truly fascinating," said Jenny Feterovich, producer and casting director. "There's a new entrepreneurial movement happening in places like Cincinnati, Orlando and Grand Rapids and we look forward to putting a national spotlight on more amazing business owners like these."

Join host Gary Bredow as he travels across America interviewing small business owners to hear their personal stories and find out what it really takes to start a successful business from the ground up. Energetic, inspirational, and educational, START UP is a fast-paced series that captures the heart and imagination of anyone who has ever dreamed of starting their own business. For additional information, visit www.startup-usa.com.

