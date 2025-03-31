Season 2 of Business-Focused Podcast One Pour Problems Brings Big Names in Connecticut Leadership

Season 2 of One Pour Problems, the business podcast by Charles IT, is back with top Connecticut leaders sharing insights over their favorite drinks. Hosted by Sal Marino, the podcast dives into innovation, leadership, and business growth with engaging, real-world conversations. Follow along for behind-the-scenes content, and catch new episodes every Monday on CharlesIT.com, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated second season of One Pour Problems is in full swing, bringing together some of Connecticut's most influential business leaders for insightful, candid conversations. Launched last October by Middletown-based Managed Service Provider Charles IT, the podcast moves beyond traditional tech discussions to explore broader business solutions and challenges.

Hosted by Charles IT's Head of Business Development, Sal Marino, One Pour Problems features detailed discussions with top Connecticut professionals, tackling pressing business topics while enjoying the guest's favorite drink, each with its own unique backstory.

"What makes this season so exciting is the depth of conversation we're having with Connecticut's top business leaders," said Marino. "Every guest brings a unique perspective and real-world experience that listeners can take and apply to their own businesses. Plus, getting to hear the stories behind their favorite drinks adds a personal touch!"

This season's lineup has already been packed with heavy hitters, starting with Connecticut's Chief Manufacturing Officer, Paul Lavoie, who took a deep dive into innovation and resilience in the manufacturing world. Then there was five-time author, speaker, and entrepreneur Joseph Jaffe, who tackled the broader topic of how to grow your business without the struggle. Local businesses were in the spotlight too, like Bead Industries, where CEO Jill Mayer gave an inside look at succession planning and the future of family businesses — after making a very intriguing (and delicious) Bloody Caesar. And Fine Fettle's Ben Zachs, who brought a different perspective with insights on company culture in the cannabis industry.

"This season has been wonderful. We've had some really interesting conversations with some big names in the state of Connecticut," said One Pour Problems Producer, Caitlyn Raftery.

Listeners can follow One Pour Problems on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram for behind-the-scenes content, including drink-making tutorials that might come in handy for your next gathering!

And for those wondering, yes — the famous Season 1 typing test is still going strong, with guests competing for the title of fastest and most accurate typist.

Catch up on Season 2 and stay tuned for new episodes dropping every Monday. Listen now on CharlesIT.com/one-pour-problems-podcast, as well as YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

About Charles IT

Charles IT is a Connecticut-based Managed Service Provider (MSP) and the Northeast's compliance expert, specializing in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. Their proactive approach ensures that businesses remain secure, compliant, and resilient against cyber threats. For further updates and information, visit CharlesIT.com.

Media Contact

Alex Ceneviva, Charles IT, 1 2039800186, [email protected], Charles IT

SOURCE Charles IT