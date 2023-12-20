Season of Giving Campaign by KWIKOM Communications Spreads Holiday Cheer Across 8 Markets

As the holiday season unfolds, KWIKOM Communications is delighted to announce the success of its heartwarming "Season of Giving" campaign, a festive initiative dedicated to supporting local communities through partnerships with eight different charities across KWIKOM communities.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the holiday season unfolds, KWIKOM Communications is delighted to announce the success of its heartwarming "Season of Giving" campaign, a festive initiative dedicated to supporting local communities through partnerships with eight different charities across KWIKOM communities.

From November 15th to December 23rd, KWIKOM Communications has been donating 10 dollars for every new customer or pre-sign-ups. KWIKOM's mission is to spread joy and make a positive impact by collaborating with these deserving organizations. Each charity was carefully chosen to represent the diverse needs and aspirations of the communities KWIKOM serves.

Here's a glimpse of the eight charities that benefited from the Season of Giving campaign:

Cops for Tots – Paola

Iola Pet Project – Iola

Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry (Non-Monetary)

Mayor's Tree Fund - Edgerton

Hope House - Ottawa

- Wellsville Playground Equipment - Wellsville

Concern in Mound City - Linn County

- Linn County Osage City Public Library

KWIKOM Communications believes in the power of community and wanted to make a meaningful difference during the holiday season. From supporting local law enforcement's Cops for Tots initiative to contributing to the Wellsville Playground Equipment fund, each campaign has been a testament to the spirit of generosity that defines the holiday season. In total KWIKOM will be giving over $4,000 in charitable donations to these organizations.

To culminate this inspiring campaign, KWIKOM team members are going the extra mile—literally! They will be hand-delivering checks to each charity, spreading holiday cheer and expressing gratitude for the incredible work these organizations do.

The final check presentation is scheduled for December 28th, marking the conclusion of a remarkable journey of giving, community spirit, and spreading joy during this special time of the year.

KWIKOM Communications extends heartfelt gratitude to all those who participated, donated, and contributed to making the Season of Giving campaign a resounding success. Together, we've made a positive impact on the lives of many, embodying the true essence of the holiday season.

