Seasonal Affective Disorder: Shedding Light on the Winter Blues with AltaPointe Health

The primary cause of SAD is believed to be a lack of sunlight, leading to disruptions in the body's internal clock and the production of certain neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and melatonin. Symptoms of SAD often include persistent feelings of sadness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, changes in sleep patterns, as well as an increase in appetite.

"If you have Seasonal Affective Disorder, it can cause you to be depressed up to 40% of the year, and that's a significant amount of time to be depressed," added Parker. "If you're having trouble functioning, if you're having trouble taking care of your family or your work, or if you're just feeling really sad and not enjoying life anymore – we really encourage people to come in and be seen when you start to notice these becoming a pattern."

There are several strategies to help manage and alleviate symptoms of SAD. Light therapy, which involves exposure to a bright light that mimics natural sunlight, is a commonly prescribed treatment. Additionally, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, engaging in regular physical activity, and spending time outdoors during daylight hours can help regulate mood and energy levels.

"We can try those kinds of treatments first. But if those don't help, then we can look at starting an antidepressant – the same things that work for traditional depression also work for seasonal affective disorder," explained Parker.

In recent years, awareness of SAD has grown, prompting initiatives to address its impact on mental health. Employers, schools, and healthcare providers are increasingly recognizing the importance of creating environments that support individuals affected by seasonal changes. Moreover, research continues to explore the underlying mechanisms of SAD, paving the way for new treatment options and preventative measures.

"People don't need to suffer unnecessarily. Just like if you have a headache, you know it will go away probably within 24 hours. But you can take a Tylenol or Advil and feel better sooner. So certainly, if you have any type of depression, you want to come in and get treatment," added Parker.

