Seasoned Payments Industry Leader and Subject Matter Expert--Eric Cotton Named to Central Payments Board of Directors

When asked about adding Cotton to the Board of Directors, Chair Scavuzzo said "Eric is a transformational leader at a time when both the industry and Central Payments alike are posed for exponential growth."

Through his 15 years of experience, Eric has gained a deep understanding of the complex payments landscape, allowing him to drive meaningful partnerships and push for operational excellence. He also played a leading role in building the Open*CP API marketplace platform, serving partners via a single-source access lane to the entire payments ecosystem.

"I am humbled for the opportunity to represent Central Payments and its partnerships at a time of pivotal change and growth," said Cotton, "With our partners at Castle Creek, we are enabled to architect, build and fully administer payments programs for a variety of use cases in card issuance, digital wallets and money movement throughout the payments ecosystem."

Cotton is a graduate of University of South Dakota with a degree in Business Administration. He lives in Sioux Falls, SD with his wife Karla and their two children.

About Central Payments:

Central Payments is a US-based payments organization built by bankers to serve the unique needs of today's financial services industry. We architect, build, and fully administer payment programs for a variety of use cases in card issuance, digital wallets, and money movement – serving banks and brands.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Gorz, VP Innovation and Strategic Communications, Central Payments, 1 (605) 370-5135, [email protected], https://central-payments.com/

SOURCE Central Payments