Seasoned Public Relations Professional Joins Furia Rubel Communications

"We are delighted to welcome Doreen to the team," said Sarah Larson, Executive Vice President. "She has proven herself as a leading communications strategist in a variety of industries, including professional services. We know our clients will benefit from her deep experience and insight." Post this

A media relations and crisis communications expert, Clark has a versatile professional background that spans industries including legal, political campaigns, technology, franchising, health tech, education, airline, hospitality, manufacturing/design, and others. Her career highlights include contributions as the Public Relations Director for two agencies, a full-service digital marketing agency and a legal marketing agency, where her leadership extended to LegalTech-focused PR campaigns on AI, cybersecurity, eDiscovery and cloud computing.

"I am excited to join the Furia Rubel team and support our clients through communication services tailor-made for their business needs and objectives," said Clark. "I am committed to this agency's values of integrity, transparency and delivering client value, and I look forward to bringing my years of experience as strategic counsel to the value this agency has to offer."

Clark has held such pivotal roles as Senior Public Relations Consultant and Senior Public Relations Director, focusing on global media strategies within the tech industries. Additionally, she has harnessed her leadership and marketing prowess as the International Marketing and Public Relations Director for a global manufacturing/design organization. She is a previous contributor to both Entrepreneur and HuffPost and has been widely published elsewhere.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.

