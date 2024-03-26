Seating Options and Pricing Unveiled for 2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar

Del Mar is a fantastic partner in hosting the World Championships, showcasing the highest levels of international Thoroughbred racing while providing a tremendous hospitality experience Post this

To further elevate the experience for all fans and participants, Breeders' Cup and Del Mar will invest more than $5 million to create new seating areas and expanded hospitality offerings. This investment will include the construction of a luxury chalet that will provide approximately 700 premium dining seats, the addition of more than 1,000 temporary box seats, and enhanced culinary activations around Del Mar.

"Del Mar is a fantastic partner in hosting the World Championships, showcasing the highest levels of international Thoroughbred racing while providing a tremendous hospitality experience," said Drew Fleming, President & CEO of Breeders' Cup Limited. "We look forward to our domestic and international fans returning to the San Diego area to enjoy everything the local community and World Championships have to offer."

"We're thrilled to once again welcome the world's best horses, owners, breeders, trainers, and jockeys to Del Mar for the 2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships," said Josh Rubinstein, President of Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. "This prestigious event not only showcases the pinnacle of international Thoroughbred racing and brings economic support to our city, but also highlights the exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences our world-class venue has to offer."

Curtis Stone, a Michelin-starred chef and world-renowned restaurateur, author, and media personality, will again create a world-class culinary experience for premium dining areas at the World Championships after partnering with the Breeders' Cup in 2023 to rave reviews. Owner of the critically acclaimed Gwen and Maude restaurants in Los Angeles and Woodend by Curtis Stone at Maroma, A Belmond Hotel in the Riviera Maya, Stone will return to work on-site with his team to curate innovative offerings for guests arriving from around the world. Stone's cuisine will be offered in select Clubhouse and Stretch Run premium dining areas.

"I'm delighted to expand my partnership with Breeders' Cup to enhance the culinary experience at the 2024 World Championships," Stone said. "Del Mar is a wonderful venue and I look forward to curating unique and elevated cuisine that pairs well with its beautiful surroundings."

"This collaboration represents everything Breeders' Cup strives to present to our guests – outstanding culinary offerings, phenomenal hospitality, and great entertainment," Fleming added. "We are very pleased to welcome Chef Stone and his team back to the Breeders' Cup for a second consecutive year and, based on the fantastic feedback we received in 2023, we know our guests this year will enjoy Chef's excellent cuisine as they watch the world's greatest Thoroughbreds compete at the highest level."

Variety of Seating Options Available

A variety of seating options at various price points are available for the 2024 World Championships, including premium dining packages, box seating options, reserved seating, and general admission. Two-day dining packages are available for purchase ranging from $583 to $2,306 per seat, while box seating options include both single and two-day packages starting at $475 for a single day and $1,165 for both days. Reserved seating is available in both single and two-day packages that start at $107 for a single day and $425 per seat for both days. Infield General Admission prices are $67 per person for Friday and $133 for Saturday. Trackside General Admission prices are $100 per person for Friday and $199 per person Saturday.

All tickets will be sold in advance of the World Championships and are subject to availability at the time of purchase. No tickets will be sold on-site. Those interested in hosting corporate outings or large groups may register for more information at BreedersCup.com/Groups.

Del Mar is unique in its picturesque natural backdrop, while the surrounding area attracts visitors from around the world in pursuit of top-class racing, beautiful beaches, award-winning cuisine, and boutique hotels. The seaside oval undertook an extensive expansion of its luxury seating options for the Breeders' Cup in 2017 and 2021 and will again conduct a significant buildout for the return of the World Championships.

The 2017 debut of the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar resulted in a record-breaking, two-day on-track wagering mark, while the World Championships generated a record $97 million in economic impact for San Diego County. The 2021 edition, conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, set a wagering record for the World Championships while permitting fans to return in limited numbers with appropriate health measures in place.

In accordance with a longstanding commitment by Breeders' Cup Limited to delivering a curated and intimate fan experience, Breeders' Cup and Del Mar officials are working to ensure optimal seating offerings for all attendees, while maintaining an intimate fan experience and ensuring maximum safety and comfort. With attendance capped at 37,500, fans are encouraged to acquire tickets early as demand is expected to be high.

All on-site parking at Del Mar will be sold in advance. Pricing ranges from $50 per pass on Friday to $75 per pass on Saturday, depending on the lot location. A dedicated ride-share lot will be available for patrons over the weekend. For more information, please visit BreedersCup.com/Transportation.

Breeders' Cup Experiences is the official ticket, hospitality, and travel package provider for the 2024 Breeders' Cup at Del Mar. Packages are all-inclusive and provide top-end food and drink, reserved seating, hospitality, and exciting insider experiences. Fans can visit the Breeders' Cup Experiences website, BreedersCupExperiences.com, for more information.

ABOUT BREEDERS' CUP

Breeders' Cup Limited administers the Breeders' Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred racing's year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Win and You're In, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races through an 80-race series hosted by 11 countries, and the U.S.-based Dirt Dozen Bonus Series. The Breeders' Cup supports and operates under the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA), which, for the first time, establishes a national, uniform set of rules applicable to every Thoroughbred racing participant and racetrack. HISA seeks to enhance the safety of both horse and rider and to protect the integrity of the sport to the benefit of all racing participants, fans, and bettors. The 2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships, consisting of 14 Grade 1 Championship races and $33 million in purses and awards, will be Nov. 1-2 at Del Mar in Del Mar, California. The 2025 World Championships will also be held at Del Mar on Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The Championships will be televised live by NBC Sports. Press releases appear on the Breeders' Cup website, BreedersCup.com. You can also follow the Breeders' Cup on social media.

ABOUT DEL MAR

Opened in 1937, San Diego's iconic — and the nation's only — seaside racetrack features the world's top racehorses, trainers and jockeys, as well as the best in fashion and classic California culture "where the turf meets the surf." What began as a Hollywood hotspot in the era of the racetrack's founder, Bing Crosby, is now one of America's foremost racetracks and a premier Southern California destination, as well as a national leader in racetrack safety.

Media Contact

Claire Crosby, Breeders' Cup, 847-613-5715, [email protected], www.breederscup.com

Jim Gluckson, Breeders' Cup, 646-335-6835, [email protected], www.breederscup.com

SOURCE Breeders' Cup