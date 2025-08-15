Seattle Entrepreneur and Artist Mark Michael Launches Personal Website Showcasing Art, Tech, and Storytelling

Seattle entrepreneur and artist Mark Michael launches MarkMichael.org, featuring his art, creative projects, and insights on tech, marketing, and culture from Seattle to New York.

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seattle-based entrepreneur, artist, and storyteller Mark Michael has launched his new personal website MarkMichael.org, a central hub for his creative work, business ventures, and cultural commentary.

Best known as the co-founder and CEO of DevHub.com, a leading platform powering websites for franchise brands, Michael has spent over 17 years at the intersection of technology, marketing, and design. His new site offers a window into his diverse pursuits — from his growing art catalog and cultural essays to the gliderCEO podcast and behind-the-scenes stories from his life in Seattle, New York City, and Phoenix.

"I wanted one place where people could experience all sides of what I do," said Michael. "It's part art gallery, part business journal, part personal diary — and 100% me."

Highlights from MarkMichael.org include:

Art & Creative Projects: A curated catalog of original paintings and designs, including works inspired by Kennebunkport winters.

The gliderCEO Podcast: Conversations blending business insight, personal stories, and cultural observations.

Cultural Writing: Essays and reflections on art institutions such as The Frick Collection, along with first-hand takes on exhibitions and city landmarks.

Performance: Details on Michael's upcoming music show in Kennebunkport Fall 2025, blending Dean Martin -style charm with 80s synth.

-style charm with 80s synth. Business Insights: Unfiltered commentary on digital strategy, franchise marketing, and AI's role in brand growth.

MarkMichael.org also serves as a resource for media inquiries, collaborations, and speaking engagements.

For more information, visit www.markmichael.org.

