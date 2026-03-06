Seattle Lawsuit Challenges Grocery Chain's Alleged Refusal of Restroom Access

"This is about whether vulnerable Americans are treated with dignity in everyday life," Mr. Freeman said. "Civil rights do not stop at the grocery store door." Post this

The case, George Freeman, v. Quality Food Centers, Inc. is pending in King County Superior Court, Case No. 26-2-07109-8 SEA. Trial is currently scheduled for March 1, 2027 before Judge Kristin Ballinger.

According to the complaint, Mr. Freeman suffers from a medical condition that can require immediate restroom access. He alleges that, on multiple occasions, employees at two Seattle-area QFC locations refused his requests to use store restroom facilities despite the urgency of his condition.

The lawsuit raises claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), public accommodation law, and civil rights protections. The Kroger Company operates over 2,700 stores across the United States.

"This is about whether vulnerable Americans are treated with dignity in everyday life," Mr. Freeman said. "Civil rights do not stop at the grocery store door."

The case also names the City of Seattle and King County, seeking clarity on enforcement responsibility and inviting government partnership to ensure compliance and humane policies.

The case could raise broader questions about restroom access policies at large retail chains operating across the United States.

Media Contact

George Freeman, Universal Life Church, 1 2064789500, [email protected], https://www.ulc.org

SOURCE Universal Life Church