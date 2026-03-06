Seattle Lawsuit Challenges Grocery Chain's Alleged Refusal of Restroom Access

A civil rights lawsuit filed in Seattle alleges that grocery chain QFC denied restroom access to customers with urgent medical and disability-related needs. The case could raise broader questions about restroom access policies at major retail chains across the United States.
SEATTLE, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A civil rights lawsuit filed in Seattle alleges that grocery chain QFC refused restroom access to customers, including seniors and people with medical conditions who required immediate access.
George Freeman, Presiding Chaplain of the Universal Life Church Monastery in Seattle, has filed legal action against Quality Food Centers (QFC) and its parent company, The Kroger Company, alleging that customers in need were denied access to restrooms.
The case, George Freeman, v. Quality Food Centers, Inc. is pending in King County Superior Court, Case No. 26-2-07109-8 SEA. Trial is currently scheduled for March 1, 2027 before Judge Kristin Ballinger.
According to the complaint, Mr. Freeman suffers from a medical condition that can require immediate restroom access. He alleges that, on multiple occasions, employees at two Seattle-area QFC locations refused his requests to use store restroom facilities despite the urgency of his condition.
The lawsuit raises claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), public accommodation law, and civil rights protections. The Kroger Company operates over 2,700 stores across the United States.
"This is about whether vulnerable Americans are treated with dignity in everyday life," Mr. Freeman said. "Civil rights do not stop at the grocery store door."
The case also names the City of Seattle and King County, seeking clarity on enforcement responsibility and inviting government partnership to ensure compliance and humane policies.
The case could raise broader questions about restroom access policies at large retail chains operating across the United States.
Media Contact
George Freeman, Universal Life Church, 1 2064789500, [email protected], https://www.ulc.org
SOURCE Universal Life Church
Share this article