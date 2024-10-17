Seattle Technology Group Joins the StarRez Family, Now Serving 500+ Conference & Events Customers Worldwide

"StarRez's powerful platform and commitment to delivering innovative solutions, combined with STG's expertise in event management for higher-ed campuses, will create exciting new opportunities for our combined communities." -- Ryan Hamilton, Founder and President of Seattle Technology Group (STG) Post this

"We've long admired the Seattle Technology team and have served a similar community of users at StarRez for over 20 years, making this collaboration a natural fit," said Travis Knipe, CEO of StarRez. "Joining forces with STG will accelerate our product innovation in the Conference and Events space by providing our global community members with new opportunities to thrive and maximize revenue through conference bookings, sports camps, and academic events, while maintaining our shared commitment to quality, security, and an exceptional experience."

"We're thrilled to partner with StarRez, a market leader in the Conference and Events sector," said Ryan Hamilton, Founder and President of STG. "StarRez's powerful platform and commitment to delivering innovative solutions, combined with STG's expertise in event management for higher-ed campuses, will create exciting new opportunities for our combined communities."

StarRez's combined Conference & Events customer base now exceeds 500 institutions worldwide. StarRez is excited to continue investing in a world class conference and events platform that helps deliver the most comprehensive platform for its global community. StarRez is also looking forward to bringing this combined community together during their upcoming virtual event, Conference Connect.

About StarRez

StarRez is the global market leader in student housing and conference software. The platform positively impacts millions of users from around the world providing solutions to manage the resident experience, conference, events, occupancy, revenue, quotations, dining, allocations and more. StarRez offers our community members both the robust capabilities of a large organization and the care, knowledge, and personalized service of a small business. With offices in the United States, Australia, and the UK, StarRez is a trusted partner of more than 1,300 community members across 25+ countries, managing more than 3 million residents. To learn more, visit https://www.starrez.com.

About Seattle Technology Group

Seattle Technology Group, Inc., is a dynamic software company specializing in the development, marketing, and support of enterprise application software for the management of higher education conferencing and events. Based in Seattle, WA, with satellite offices in Virginia and North Carolina, STG creates one-stop-shop solutions to accommodate all functions of higher education, conference and event operations.

Media Contact

James DeMarco, StarRez, 9083281060, [email protected], www.starrez.com

SOURCE StarRez