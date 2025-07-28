Seattle to Host 2025 Pulmonary Hypertension Professional Network Symposium Sept. 18-20

Themed, "Igniting the PHight: Looking to the Future," the 2025 Symposium focuses on collaborative, multidisciplinary care and wellness for both patients and providers. Post this

Pulmonary hypertension is a chronic, life-threatening condition that causes high blood pressure in the lungs. It affects an estimated 75 million people worldwide across all ages and ethnic backgrounds. Symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain are often mistaken for other common conditions, leading to potentially dangerous delays in diagnosis and treatment. While many types of PH are incurable, early diagnosis and proper treatment can extend and improve an individual's quality of life. Advances in treatment and a better understanding of PH have led to effective therapies, improved outcomes and increased survival rates for various types of this condition.

Program highlights include:

"Patient Perspectives in PH," co-hosted by PHA and PHA Canada, features patient speakers from the U.S. and Canada on how shared decision-making, clear communication and patient empowerment improve care and quality of life.

on how shared decision-making, clear communication and patient empowerment improve care and quality of life. "Exploring the Role of Race and Ethnicity in Methamphetamine Use Patterns and PAH," presented by Raquel Lyn , MD, of Stanford University , addresses rising substance use in underrepresented communities and the need for better data and screening to close gaps in PAH care.

, MD, of , addresses rising substance use in underrepresented communities and the need for better data and screening to close gaps in PAH care. "Self-Compassion Without Burnout: Managing Medical Trauma in PH Care," presented by Jeffrey J. Lauzon, MA, PhD, of Advocate Aurora Health, addresses how PH providers can manage medical trauma and burnout while maintaining mental well-being and quality care.

The symposium also features dedicated events designed to foster engagement and advocacy. On Sept. 18, PHPN Day of Action includes advocacy training and a community service project supporting Seattle-area residents. The advocacy training will focus on PHA's legislative priorities and provide strategies for clinicians to advocate effectively on behalf of their patients. On Sept. 19, Lightning Round Poster Presentations offer attendees an opportunity to engage with the authors of top-rated research abstracts. Topics include managing pregnancy in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, remote monitoring, medication transitions and new clinical data from emerging therapies.

To register or to learn more, visit symposium.phassociation.org.

Members of the press are invited to attend. To request press credentials or schedule interviews with speakers or PHA leadership, please contact [email protected].

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening lung condition for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers and researchers worldwide. who work together to advocate for the PH community, provide support to patients, caregivers and families, offer up-to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care and fund and promote research. For more information, visit PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on Bluesky, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

