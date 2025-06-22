Sebastian Hatherleigh Appointed as Senior Strategic Advisor at Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD

Sebastian Hatherleigh joins Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD as Senior Strategic Advisor, bringing over 20 years of expertise in global finance, asset management, and AI-driven investment strategy. His appointment marks a decisive step for the firm in advancing its research-oriented, technology-enhanced investment model across international markets.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD, a global investment and asset management firm known for its data-driven strategies and long-term institutional focus, has announced the appointment of Sebastian Hatherleigh as Senior Strategic Advisor. With this move, the firm aims to deepen its capabilities in macroeconomic analysis, cross-border capital strategy, and the application of intelligent investment systems across European and North American markets.

A seasoned financial strategist with over two decades of experience spanning investment banking, asset management, and financial technology innovation, Sebastian Hatherleigh brings a unique combination of academic rigor and market insight to the Pacific Peak leadership team. Having previously held roles at Barings Bank, Aegis Capital Management, Morgan Stanley, and McKinsey & Co., he is widely recognized for his ability to integrate data analytics, risk modeling, and multi-asset portfolio strategies into cohesive investment frameworks.

At Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD, Sebastian will focus on three core mandates: strengthening macro strategy development in a shifting global capital landscape, supporting the firm's intelligent risk management initiatives, and advising on transatlantic growth opportunities. His contributions are expected to further Pacific Peak's mission of delivering consistent long-term value for institutional clients while navigating increasingly complex regulatory and geopolitical environments.

"We are delighted to welcome Sebastian to Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD," said Jonathan Blake, Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships at Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD. "His experience in both traditional and technology-enabled finance aligns strongly with our vision for adaptive, research-led investment leadership."

Sebastian's appointment follows Pacific Peak's recent expansion into continental Europe, as the firm continues to scale its research infrastructure and deepen partnerships with universities, think tanks, and industry alliances. As part of his new role, Sebastian will also represent the firm in selected global forums on sustainable finance, financial ethics, and strategic investment governance.

"Joining Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD is an opportunity to build on my passion for strategic thinking, institutional collaboration, and the intelligent evolution of capital markets," Sebastian noted. "This is a time when investment firms must combine precision, integrity, and innovation to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world."

Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD is a forward-looking investment management firm focused on delivering data-driven strategies and adaptive portfolio solutions. With an emphasis on research, innovation, and long-term value creation, the firm serves institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals across global markets.

Hailey Sanders, Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD, 1 213-944-2574, [email protected], https://ppcp-official.com/

