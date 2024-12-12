SEBERS Medical Announces Exclusive First-Time Buyer Program for Blossom TMS Machines

SEBERS Medical launches an exclusive First-Time Buyer Program, offering the Blossom TMS Therapy System at a special price of $49,500—$13,000 off the regular price—plus a complimentary upgrade to Blossom Concierge Direct for priority-level support.

Philadelphia, PA – SEBERS Medical is excited to introduce the First-Time Buyer Program, a limited-time opportunity for new customers to experience the industry-leading Blossom TMS Therapy System at a special price of $49,500—a savings of $13,000 off the regular price. As part of this program, first-time buyers will also receive a complimentary upgrade to the Blossom Concierge Direct premium service package, providing priority-level support and operational expertise.

What's Included in the First-Time Buyer Program?

New customers can take advantage of this exclusive offer to transform their clinic with cutting-edge TMS technology and elite-level support.

The Blossom TMS Therapy System Features:

Integrated Liquid-Cooling System – Ensures quiet, efficient operation.

High-Performance Figure-8 Coil – Liquid-cooled for optimal reliability and effectiveness.

One-Handed Coil Holder with Snap Lock – Enables quick and secure adjustments.

Pre-Installed FDA-Cleared Treatment Protocols – Ready to treat Major Depressive Disorder.

Motor Threshold (MT) Mapping Assistance – Simplifies patient setup for accurate therapy.

Therapy Starter Package – Includes 30 head caps and measurement tools.

12-Month Warranty – Comprehensive coverage for peace of mind.

Complimentary Upgrade to Blossom Concierge Direct

First-time buyers will receive an automatic upgrade to Blossom Concierge Direct, SEBERS Medical's premium service package.

Blossom Concierge Direct Features:

Personalized Assistance – A dedicated Blossom TMS representative for timely and customized support.

Priority Response – First in line for expert assistance whenever you need it.

Business Operations Support – Access decades of TMS industry experience to optimize your clinic's services with operational insights and best practices.

This upgrade ensures new customers receive not just exceptional technology, but also unparalleled support for their TMS journey.

Transform Your Clinic Today

This special First-Time Buyer Program is available for a limited time to new customers. Don't miss this chance to access the Blossom TMS Therapy System at an incredible value while gaining priority-level support to help your clinic succeed.

Contact us today to learn more and secure your exclusive offer:

1-833-328-9867 | [email protected] | SEBERS Medical

About SEBERS Medical

SEBERS Medical is committed to revolutionizing mental health treatments with innovative TMS solutions like the Blossom TMS Therapy System. Our mission is to provide high-quality, user-friendly devices and unmatched support to help clinics deliver exceptional patient care.

Join the SEBERS Medical family today and take the first step toward transforming your clinic with cutting-edge technology and premier support.

Media Contact

Christian Hirschbeck, SEBERS Medical, 1 833-328-9867, [email protected], https://blossomtms.com/

SOURCE SEBERS Medical