SECAF Announces 2024 Government Contractor Awards Finalists

Winners to be Named at May 2 Awards Gala
What:
The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum's (SECAF) 16th Annual Government Contractor Awards celebrates government contracting organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to industry excellence. Award categories highlight companies of all sizes, plus key projects, and outstanding executives.
Who:
Award winners will be selected in eight categories.
The Government Contractor of the Year recognizes companies at various stages of growth that have shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence in financial performance.
Government Contractor of the Year (Under $7.5 Million in Revenue)
Dfuse Technologies, Inc.
P17 Solutions LLC
RedSky
UpSlope Advisors
Wilco Group LLC
Government Contractor of the Year ($7.5 to $15 Million in Revenue)
Artemis ARC
BLN24
Digital Consultants, LLC
ProSync Technology Group
WebFirst, Inc.
Government Contractor of the Year ($15 to $27.5 Million in Revenue)
Axiom Consultants
eTelligent Group
Forge Group LLC
Karthik Consulting, LLC
VivSoft Technologies LLC
Government Contractor of the Year ($27.5 to $50 Million in Revenue)
Core One Solutions, LLC
Dynamo Technologies, LLC
Hive Group
Metric5
Royce Geospatial Consultants Inc
The Award of Excellence highlights an organization (under $50 million in revenue) that represents excellence within their respective community, the government contracting industry, and towards employees. Finalists are:
Coforma
ITegrity, Inc.
Kalani Consulting, Inc.
MBL Technologies
Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC
The Government Project of the Year is given to a SECAF member company that has delivered an exemplary program with significant value to the federal government. Finalists are:
Chainbridge Solutions
Corner Alliance
The Intelligence and Security Academy (ISA), LLC
PingWind, Inc.
VivSoft Technologies LLC
The Executive of the Year is presented to an Executive who has shown profound commitment to excellence for their company, the community, the government contracting industry, and towards their employees.
Executive of the Year (Under $25M)
Mitchell Cho, FedWriters
Cheryl Gordon, Integrity Management Services, Inc.
Karthik Balasubramanian, Karthik Consulting, LLC
Al Sowers, OneZero Solutions
Joseph Mandour, Sanford Federal, Inc.
Executive of the Year ($25M- $50M)
Poupak Afshar, Easy Dynamics
Marc Goldschmitt, Goldschmitt and Associates LLC
David Sterling, Royce Geo
Herbert Watson, Seventh Sense Consulting LLC
Mary Ahern-Snyder, Significance Inc
When:
Thursday, May 2, 2024 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Where:
McLean Hilton; McLean, VA. To register or for more information, please visit here.
About SECAF
For more than 20 years, the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) has empowered government contractors to scale and succeed. SECAF is comprised of the senior leaders from active government contractors and established service providers. Members have access to the connections, events, education, tools and resources needed to stay on top of industry trends, win government contracts, and experience exponential growth. For more information, visit www.secaf.org/.
