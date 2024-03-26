SECAF Announces 2024 Government Contractor Awards Finalists

Winners to be Named at May 2 Awards Gala

What:

The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum's (SECAF) 16th Annual Government Contractor Awards celebrates government contracting organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to industry excellence. Award categories highlight companies of all sizes, plus key projects, and outstanding executives.

Who:

Award winners will be selected in eight categories.

The Government Contractor of the Year recognizes companies at various stages of growth that have shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence in financial performance.

Government Contractor of the Year (Under $7.5 Million in Revenue)

Dfuse Technologies, Inc.

P17 Solutions LLC

RedSky

UpSlope Advisors

Wilco Group LLC

Government Contractor of the Year ($7.5 to $15 Million in Revenue)

Artemis ARC

BLN24

Digital Consultants, LLC

ProSync Technology Group

WebFirst, Inc.

Government Contractor of the Year ($15 to $27.5 Million in Revenue)

Axiom Consultants

eTelligent Group

Forge Group LLC

Karthik Consulting, LLC

VivSoft Technologies LLC

Government Contractor of the Year ($27.5 to $50 Million in Revenue)

Core One Solutions, LLC

Dynamo Technologies, LLC

Hive Group

Metric5

Royce Geospatial Consultants Inc

The Award of Excellence highlights an organization (under $50 million in revenue) that represents excellence within their respective community, the government contracting industry, and towards employees. Finalists are:

Coforma

ITegrity, Inc.

Kalani Consulting, Inc.

MBL Technologies

Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC

The Government Project of the Year is given to a SECAF member company that has delivered an exemplary program with significant value to the federal government. Finalists are:

Chainbridge Solutions

Corner Alliance

The Intelligence and Security Academy (ISA), LLC

PingWind, Inc.

VivSoft Technologies LLC

The Executive of the Year is presented to an Executive who has shown profound commitment to excellence for their company, the community, the government contracting industry, and towards their employees.

Executive of the Year (Under $25M)

Mitchell Cho, FedWriters

Cheryl Gordon, Integrity Management Services, Inc.

Karthik Balasubramanian, Karthik Consulting, LLC

Al Sowers, OneZero Solutions

Joseph Mandour, Sanford Federal, Inc.

Executive of the Year ($25M- $50M)

Poupak Afshar, Easy Dynamics

Marc Goldschmitt, Goldschmitt and Associates LLC

David Sterling, Royce Geo

Herbert Watson, Seventh Sense Consulting LLC

Mary Ahern-Snyder, Significance Inc

When:

Thursday, May 2, 2024 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Where:

McLean Hilton; McLean, VA. To register or for more information, please visit here.

About SECAF

For more than 20 years, the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) has empowered government contractors to scale and succeed. SECAF is comprised of the senior leaders from active government contractors and established service providers. Members have access to the connections, events, education, tools and resources needed to stay on top of industry trends, win government contracts, and experience exponential growth. For more information, visit www.secaf.org/.

