SECAF Announces 2025 Government Contractor Awards Finalists

Winners to be Named at May 29 Awards Gala
The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum's (SECAF) 17th Annual Government Contractor Awards celebrates government contracting organizations and leaders that have demonstrated a commitment to industry excellence. Award categories highlight companies of all sizes, plus key projects, and outstanding executives.
Who:
Award winners will be selected in eight categories.
The Government Contractor of the Year recognizes companies at various stages of growth that have shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence in financial performance.
Government Contractor of the Year (Under $7.5 Million in Revenue)
Emerald One, LLC
UpSlope Advisors, Inc.
W2 Consulting Corporation
Government Contractor of the Year ($7.5 to $15 Million in Revenue)
Green Threads LLC
Pn Automation, Inc.
Zyiom LLC
Government Contractor of the Year ($15 to $27.5 Million in Revenue)
Ampsight, Inc
Digital Consultants, LLC
Global Resource Solutions, Inc.
MindPetal
Savan Group
Government Contractor of the Year ($27.5 to $50 Million in Revenue)
Amivero
Metric5
Obera LLC
PBG Consulting, LLC
Planate Management Group
The Award of Excellence highlights an organization (under $50 million in revenue) that represents excellence within their respective community, the government contracting industry, and towards employees. Finalists are:
Digital Infuzion
FWI
JLAN Solutions
MBL Technologies
The Government Project of the Year is given to a SECAF member company that has delivered an exemplary program with significant value to the federal government. Finalists are:
Astor & Sanders Corporation
Chainbridge Solutions
Intelligence Federal
RPI Group Inc.
Windsor Group LLC
The Executive of the Year is presented to an Executive who has shown profound commitment to excellence for their company, the community, the government contracting industry, and towards their employees.
Executive of the Year (Under $25M)
Terri Dunbar, CEO, Dunbar Consulting, Inc.
Josh Hackett, Partner/COO, ZYGOS Consulting LLC
Cori Kelly, President/CEO, Native American Technology Corporation (NATECH)
Aaron Kelley, CEO, UpSlope Advisors, Inc.
Stephan Picard, President / COO, Digital Consultants, LLC
Executive of the Year ($25M- $50M)
Rajan Natarajan, Founder and CEO, Global Alliant Inc.
Al Sowers, CEO, One Zero Solutions LLC
Vanessa Soon, Executive in Charge, PBG Consulting, LLC
Herbert Watson, CEO, Seventh Sense Consulting LLC
Diedre Windsor, Founder and CEO, Windsor Group LLC
When:
Thursday, May 29, 2025, 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Where:
Hyatt Regency Reston, VA. For more information visit here.
About SECAF
For more than 20 years, the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) has empowered government contractors to scale and succeed. SECAF is comprised of the senior leaders from active government contractors and established service providers. Members have access to the connections, events, education, tools and resources needed to stay on top of industry trends, win government contracts, and experience exponential growth. For more information, visit www.secaf.org/.
