SECAF Announces 2025 Government Contractor Awards Finalists

Winners to be Named at May 29 Awards Gala

What:

The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum's (SECAF) 17th Annual Government Contractor Awards celebrates government contracting organizations and leaders that have demonstrated a commitment to industry excellence. Award categories highlight companies of all sizes, plus key projects, and outstanding executives.

Who:

Award winners will be selected in eight categories.

The Government Contractor of the Year recognizes companies at various stages of growth that have shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence in financial performance.

Government Contractor of the Year (Under $7.5 Million in Revenue)

Emerald One, LLC

UpSlope Advisors, Inc.

W2 Consulting Corporation

Government Contractor of the Year ($7.5 to $15 Million in Revenue)

Green Threads LLC

Pn Automation, Inc.

Zyiom LLC

Government Contractor of the Year ($15 to $27.5 Million in Revenue)

Ampsight, Inc

Digital Consultants, LLC

Global Resource Solutions, Inc.

MindPetal

Savan Group

Government Contractor of the Year ($27.5 to $50 Million in Revenue)

Amivero

Metric5

Obera LLC

PBG Consulting, LLC

Planate Management Group

The Award of Excellence highlights an organization (under $50 million in revenue) that represents excellence within their respective community, the government contracting industry, and towards employees. Finalists are:

Digital Infuzion

FWI

JLAN Solutions

MBL Technologies

The Government Project of the Year is given to a SECAF member company that has delivered an exemplary program with significant value to the federal government. Finalists are:

Astor & Sanders Corporation

Chainbridge Solutions

Intelligence Federal

RPI Group Inc.

Windsor Group LLC

The Executive of the Year is presented to an Executive who has shown profound commitment to excellence for their company, the community, the government contracting industry, and towards their employees.

Executive of the Year (Under $25M)

Terri Dunbar, CEO, Dunbar Consulting, Inc.

Josh Hackett, Partner/COO, ZYGOS Consulting LLC

Cori Kelly, President/CEO, Native American Technology Corporation (NATECH)

Aaron Kelley, CEO, UpSlope Advisors, Inc.

Stephan Picard, President / COO, Digital Consultants, LLC

Executive of the Year ($25M- $50M)

Rajan Natarajan, Founder and CEO, Global Alliant Inc.

Al Sowers, CEO, One Zero Solutions LLC

Vanessa Soon, Executive in Charge, PBG Consulting, LLC

Herbert Watson, CEO, Seventh Sense Consulting LLC

Diedre Windsor, Founder and CEO, Windsor Group LLC

When:

Thursday, May 29, 2025, 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Where:

Hyatt Regency Reston, VA. For more information visit here.

About SECAF

For more than 20 years, the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) has empowered government contractors to scale and succeed. SECAF is comprised of the senior leaders from active government contractors and established service providers. Members have access to the connections, events, education, tools and resources needed to stay on top of industry trends, win government contracts, and experience exponential growth. For more information, visit www.secaf.org/.

