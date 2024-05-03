SECAF Names 16th Annual Government Contractor Award Winners Celebrating GovCon Community Success

Contracting community celebrates winners in nine categories

MCLEAN, Va., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) announced the winners of the 16th Annual Government Contractor Awards at a sold out awards gala attended by almost 500 members of the government contracting community. Winners were chosen from an elite field of innovative and growing organizations and their leaders.

The Government Contractor of the Year awards recognize companies in four revenue categories that have shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence in growth and financial performance. Winners are:

Government Contractor of the Year: Under $7.5 Million in Revenue

• Wilco Group

Government Contractor of the Year: $7.5 to $15 Million in Revenue

• WebFirst, Inc

Government Contractor of the Year: $15 to $27.5 Million in Revenue

• Karthik Consulting, LLC

Government Contractor of the Year: $27.5 to $50 Million in Revenue

• Royce Geo

The Award of Excellence highlights an organization (under $50 million in revenue) that represents excellence within their community, the government contracting industry, and towards employees. Congratulations to:

Award of Excellence

• Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC

The Government Project of the Year is given to a company that has delivered a stellar program with significant value to the federal government. This year's winner is:

Government Project of the Year

• VivSoft Technologies LLC

The Special Recognition Award is presented to a small business that – in the judges' view –

exemplifies many of the core qualities of the other SECAF awards and has a strong focus on

providing class-leading services and solutions.

Special Recognition Award

• Coforma

The Executive of the Year represents DC-based individual that has shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence to their company, within the community, the government contracting industry, and towards their employees.

Executive of the Year: Under $25 Million in Revenue

• Cheryl Gordon, Integrity Management Services, Inc.

Executive of the Year: $25 to $50 Million in Revenue

• Marc Goldschmitt, Goldschmitt and Associates LLC

A distinguished group of judges selected the winners including Kevin Robbins (Co-Founder of Blue Delta Capital Partners), Dave West (Vice President of M&A at ManTech), Meghan Gifford (Partner at IBM), and Eric Wolking (Partner at Bluestone Investment Partners). The Event Chairs were Scott Brezler (Managing Partner at FORVIS), Cameron Hamilton (Managing Director at STOUT), and Chris Crowder (Executive Vice President at Unanet).

More information about the Gala, including past winners and opportunities to be involved in future award seasons, can be found on the SECAF Awards site.

About SECAF

The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) has empowered government contractors to scale and succeed. SECAF is comprised of the senior leaders from active government contractors and established service providers. Members have access to the connections, events, education, tools and resources needed to stay on top of industry trends, win government contracts, and experience exponential growth. For more information, visit www.secaf.org/.

