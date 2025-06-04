SECAF Names 17th Annual Government Contractor Award Winners

Celebrating GovCon Community Success

MCLEAN, Va., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) announced the winners of the 17th Annual Government Contractor Awards at the awards gala attended by nearly 500 members of the government contracting community. Winners were chosen from an elite field of innovative and growing organizations and their leaders.

The Government Contractor of the Year awards recognize companies in four revenue categories that have shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence in growth and financial performance. Winners are:

Government Contractor of the Year: Under $7.5 Million in Revenue

• W2 Consulting Corporation

Government Contractor of the Year: $7.5 to $15 Million in Revenue

• Zyiom LLC

Government Contractor of the Year: $15 to $27.5 Million in Revenue

• Global Resource Solutions, Inc

Government Contractor of the Year: $27.5 to $50 Million in Revenue

• Metric5

The Award of Excellence highlights an organization (under $50 million in revenue) that represents excellence within their community, the government contracting industry, and towards employees. Congratulations to:

Award of Excellence

• MBL Technologies

The Government Project of the Year is given to a company that has delivered a stellar program with significant value to the federal government. This year's winner is:

Government Project of the Year

• Chainbridge Solutions

The Special Recognition Award is presented to a small business that – in the judges' view –

exemplifies many of the core qualities of the other SECAF awards and has a strong focus on

providing class-leading services and solutions.

Special Recognition Award

• Obera LLC

The Executive of the Year represents DC-based individual that has shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence to their company, within the community, the government contracting industry, and towards their employees.

Executive of the Year: Under $25 Million in Revenue

• Stephan Picard, Digital Consultants, LLC

Executive of the Year: $25 to $50 Million in Revenue

• Herbert Watson, Seventh Sense Consulting LLC

Two additional awards were presented to advocates for the small business contracting community:

• SECAF Advocate of the Year – Steve James, President and CEO, Integrated Systems Solutions

• Government Advocate of the Year -- Shannon Jackson, United States Department of Health and Human Services

A distinguished group of judges selected the winners including Meghan Gifford, Founder, FRQNCY; Eric Wolking, Partner, Bluestone Investment Partners; David West, Vice President, ManTech; and Kevin Robbins, General Partner, Blue Delta Capital Partners. The Event Chairs were Scott Brezler, Forvis Mazars; Cameron Hamilton, STOUT; and Chris Crowder, Unanet.

More information about the Gala, including past winners and opportunities to be involved in future award seasons, can be found on the SECAF Awards site.

About SECAF

The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) has empowered government contractors to scale and succeed. SECAF is comprised of the senior leaders from active government contractors and established service providers. Members have access to the connections, events, education, tools and resources needed to stay on top of industry trends, win government contracts, and experience exponential growth. For more information, visit www.secaf.org/.

Media Contact

Julia Nelson, SECAF, 1 (703) 574-1117, [email protected], www.secaf.org

SOURCE SECAF