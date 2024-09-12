SECAF Names Organization's 2024-2025 Board of Directors

Team led by Adam Nalls to advance SECAF's mission to help members emerge, scale, and succeed

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) announced the board of directors for their 2024-2025 programming year effective September 1. Adam Nalls will serve as this year's Chair leading returning board members Kathryn Freeland, Brigitta Scott, and Jon Williams.

SECAF's 2024-2025 Officers and Board of Directors are:

Chair: Adam Nalls , LINKBANK, Market CEO

, LINKBANK, Market CEO Vice Chair: Kathryn Freeland , A-TEK, CEO

, A-TEK, CEO Treasurer: Brigitta Scott , Cherry Bekaert , Partner

, , Partner Secretary: Jon Williams , PilieroMazza, Partner

, PilieroMazza, Partner General Counsel: Jon Williams , PilieroMazza, Partner

"I am thrilled to be able to use the SECAF platform as an outlet for my passion for helping small businesses grow," said Nalls. "I am looking forward to working with this group of equally passionate professionals to deliver programming and resources that support the small and emerging contractors that can make a huge impact on how our government meets their mission."

New board members are Nasser Basir, ITCON Services, Strategic Advisor and Sharon Heaton, sbLiftOff, Founder join the 2023-2024 SECAF Board which also includes:

Aland Acuna, Acuna Consulting, President and CEO

Chris Crowder , Unanet, Regional Vice President

, Unanet, Regional Vice President Kevin Hodges , Watermark Risk Management, Owner and President

, Watermark Risk Management, Owner and President Steve James , Integrated Systems Solutions, President and CEO

, Integrated Systems Solutions, President and CEO Jack Moore , Evans Consulting, Managing Partner

, Evans Consulting, Managing Partner Jeff Mujsce , BryceTech, Chief Growth Officer

, BryceTech, Chief Growth Officer Frank Sturek , Millennium Health and Fitness (MHF), CEO

, Millennium Health and Fitness (MHF), CEO Eric Vendt , Whiteford, Partner

, Whiteford, Partner Kahni Ward-Uzzell , Flexwind, CEO

Additional background on each Board member can be found here.

About SECAF

The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) has empowered government contractors to scale and succeed. SECAF is comprised of the senior leaders from active government contractors and established service providers. Members have access to the connections, events, education, tools and resources needed to stay on top of industry trends, win government contracts, and experience exponential growth. For more information, visit www.secaf.org/.

