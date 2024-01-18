Second Annual Noetic Sciences Research Prize to Recognize Groundbreaking Consciousness Research

The $100,000 prize will be awarded to researchers meaningfully advancing the science of consciousness
NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS) is proud to announce the second annual Linda G. O'Bryant Noetic Sciences Research Prize to recognize important research in the field of consciousness. This year's prize will be awarded to the best comprehensive review comparing non-local consciousness theories. The prize explores the hypothesis that the mind is more than a neural function, and is an open challenge to the scientific position that the mind equals the brain. It carries a cash award of $100,000, as well as the opportunity for the winners to present their work to leading scientists in the field.
The prize is named in honor of IONS Board Member and longtime supporter, Linda G. O'Bryant. A member of IONS since the 1980s, O'Bryant worked with IONS to create this award to inspire groundbreaking discoveries in the field of consciousness, with the ultimate goal of identifying revolutionary ideas that could change the world.
"We're incredibly grateful for Linda O'Bryant's visionary generosity in establishing the Noetic Sciences Research Prize in our fiftieth year," said Claudia Welss, IONS Board Chairman and Interim CEO. "The prize enables us to build on our legacy of identifying testable theories that challenge conventional notions on the nature and potentials of consciousness, advancing a revolution in science to safeguard a thriving future for humanity and our planet."
Noetic sciences is a multidisciplinary area of inquiry that integrates objective scientific methodologies with subjective inner knowing to illuminate the nature of reality. A term introduced by IONS fifty years ago, noetic science now attracts the attention of seekers, scientists, scholars, and meditation and healing practitioners around the world. It aims to answer big questions like: What is the relationship between mind and matter? Does consciousness transcend time and space? Is all life one interconnected whole, and what would that mean for our understanding of human potential?
The Linda G. O'Bryant Noetic Sciences Research Prize is an annual award open to researchers from any discipline or background. Phase one applications are due on March 31, 2024.
To learn more about the award, please visit the IONS website at noetic.org/prize.
About IONS
The Institute of Noetic Sciences is a nonprofit scientific research center and direct experience lab specializing in the intersection of science and profound human experience. Founded in 1973 by Apollo 14 astronaut and 6th man to walk on the moon, Edgar Mitchell, IONS is dedicated to exploring the frontiers of consciousness and extended human capacities to promote a more holistic view of human potential and the nature of reality. For more information, visit noetic.org
Contact
Leslie Lovejoy
Associate Director of Marketing Communications
Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS)
