Second Annual Noetic Sciences Research Prize to Recognize Groundbreaking Consciousness Research

"The prize enables us to build on our legacy of identifying testable theories that challenge conventional notions on the nature and potentials of consciousness," said Claudia Welss, IONS Board Chairman and Interim CEO. Post this

"We're incredibly grateful for Linda O'Bryant's visionary generosity in establishing the Noetic Sciences Research Prize in our fiftieth year," said Claudia Welss, IONS Board Chairman and Interim CEO. "The prize enables us to build on our legacy of identifying testable theories that challenge conventional notions on the nature and potentials of consciousness, advancing a revolution in science to safeguard a thriving future for humanity and our planet."

Noetic sciences is a multidisciplinary area of inquiry that integrates objective scientific methodologies with subjective inner knowing to illuminate the nature of reality. A term introduced by IONS fifty years ago, noetic science now attracts the attention of seekers, scientists, scholars, and meditation and healing practitioners around the world. It aims to answer big questions like: What is the relationship between mind and matter? Does consciousness transcend time and space? Is all life one interconnected whole, and what would that mean for our understanding of human potential?

The Linda G. O'Bryant Noetic Sciences Research Prize is an annual award open to researchers from any discipline or background. Phase one applications are due on March 31, 2024.

To learn more about the award, please visit the IONS website at noetic.org/prize.

About IONS

The Institute of Noetic Sciences is a nonprofit scientific research center and direct experience lab specializing in the intersection of science and profound human experience. Founded in 1973 by Apollo 14 astronaut and 6th man to walk on the moon, Edgar Mitchell, IONS is dedicated to exploring the frontiers of consciousness and extended human capacities to promote a more holistic view of human potential and the nature of reality. For more information, visit noetic.org

Contact

Leslie Lovejoy

Associate Director of Marketing Communications

Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS)

[email protected]

Media Contact

Leslie Lovejoy, Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS), 1 (707) 775-3500, [email protected], https://noetic.org/

SOURCE Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS)