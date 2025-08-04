Second Annual "Where is EB?" 5K Walk and Fundraiser Set for September 7

The Second Annual "Where is EB?" 5K Walk and Fundraiser is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica. The event supports Team PHenomenal Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds for individuals affected by pulmonary hypertension (PH).

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Second Annual "Where is EB?" 5K Walk and Fundraiser is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica. The event supports Team PHenomenal Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds for individuals affected by pulmonary hypertension (PH).

The morning will begin with a 5K walk along the beach and include light refreshments for participants. The event marks the launch of Eric (EB) Borstein's seven day, 200 mile journey on foot from Los Angeles to San Diego, a campaign effort aimed at increasing visibility for PH and raising funds for continued advocacy and patient support.

Borstein, who lives with the disease, is working tirelessly to bring it into the public spotlight and drive awareness.

On September 21st, 2020, while at home, he collapsed from massive right heart failure and almost died. After sixteen days in the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, he was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a form of PH. Now, after finding the right combination of treatments, Borstein is focusing all his efforts on improving patient outcomes.

Pulmonary hypertension is a progressive and often misdiagnosed disease that affects the arteries in the lungs and the right side of the heart. Events like "Where is EB?" play a critical role in funding research initiatives and providing resources for those living with this condition.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the nonprofit organization Team PHenomenal Hope. Additional event details, including registration and donation information, can be found at whereiseb.org.

Team PHenomenal Hope's mission is to fund medical research into improved treatments or a cure for those who suffer from PH and to implement programs and services that remove patients from isolation, build community, and provide hope. To learn more, visit www.teamph.org.



Katie Werner, Team PHenomenal Hope, 1 877-646-4673, [email protected], teamph.org

