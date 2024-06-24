Second Avenue Learning and USPTO Expand IP Educational Resources for K-12

"Innovation is one of the greatest strengths of our nation's history. It's critical we provide equal opportunities for young people to better society by introducing invention education and IP literacy." Juan Valentin, Education Program Advisor of the USPTO Post this

"Innovation is one of the greatest strengths of our nation's history. It's critical we provide equal opportunities for young people to better society by introducing invention education and IP literacy," said Juan Valentin, Education Program Advisor of the USPTO. "The YouTube video series and interactive storybook empowers students with the skills to become inventors – and provides education about their natural right to protect and secure their original ideas."

The video series and interactive storybook follow the mission of EquIP HQ to reach as many students as possible – especially those who may be underrepresented or underprivileged – so they can improve today's modern inventions through their unique perspectives and ideas. In alignment with this mission, the White House recognized EquIP HQ as a recommended resource to support the STEMM Opportunity Alliance (SOA), a cross-sector initiative to propel our nation toward a more equitable science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) ecosystem.

To learn more about the EquIP HQ platform, visit https://www.equiphq.org.

Second Avenue Learning and USPTO are exhibiting at ISTELive 24 on June 23-26 in Denver and located at booth #1898. For updates about the availability of the new supplementary resources, visit https://equiphq.uspto.gov/.

About Second Avenue

Second Avenue Learning assists educators and districts in empowering students to create solutions tailored to each district's learning needs. Serving areas such as K-12, Higher Education, Corporate and Healthcare, Second Avenue provides digital assistance to companies and schools across the globe. Their passion for research ensures a polished experience for all of their clients that have proven to work successfully.

About USPTO

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is the federal agency for granting U.S. patents and registering trademarks. In doing this, the USPTO fulfills the mandate of Article I, Section 8, Clause 8, of the Constitution that the legislative branch "promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries." The USPTO registers trademarks based on the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution (Article I, Section 8, Clause 3). Under this system of protection, American industry has flourished. New products have been invented, new uses for old ones discovered, and employment opportunities created for millions of Americans. The continued demand for patents and trademarks underscores the ingenuity of American inventors and entrepreneurs. The USPTO is at the cutting edge of the nation's technological progress and achievement.

