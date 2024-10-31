Second Avenue Learning's 'Election Edge' Empowers Students to Think Critically About U.S. History Ahead of Upcoming General Election

"With many states adapting education standards to emphasize skills like source evaluation and historical reasoning, there is a need for more engaging material that shows how historical events are influenced by cultural context," said Second Avenue Learning CEO, Victoria Van Voorhis. Post this

"Election Edge has been invaluable in teaching historical presidential elections and covering contemporary politics. Its intuitive layout and interactive design allow for the creation of engaging lessons, leading to organic conversations and teachable moments," said David Raymond, an American history teacher in a Northeastern school district of Pennsylvania. "The multitude of sources used and the data-driven features of Election Edge make it a vital tool for taking a non-partisan approach to teaching the presidency."

There are currently over 100 primary sources available on the Election Edge platform, with more source materials being added each week. Primary source content available in Election Edge aligns with many state required US History and civics courses, as well as AP Government and AP US History, preparing students for advanced education success in grades 6-12. The multimedia materials also align with the evolution of social studies education strategy by supporting inquiry based approaches and building critical thinking skills so students are better prepared to take informed action as they move toward college, careers and civic obligations.

"With many states adapting education standards to emphasize skills like source evaluation and historical reasoning, there is a need for more engaging material that shows how historical events are influenced by cultural context," said Second Avenue Learning CEO, Victoria Van Voorhis. "By incorporating a variety of source material in different media, students can hear a past president deliver a famous speech, or listen to impactful battle hymns, bringing history to life in a way they can't experience with a textbook."

Election Edge is committed to diversity and the inclusion of all students. For audio-recordings, there is alternative text available, as well as transcription features, that allow for all students to experience a comprehensive, engaging history education, preparing them to become well informed and engaged citizens.

