Second Best Coffee Unveils Exciting Rebrand and Specialty Holiday Offerings in Kansas City

Stocking Stuffer Deals: Discover a variety of specially curated stocking stuffers, featuring our unique in-house creations like stickers, ornaments, and mugs, perfect for coffee lovers.





Subscription Discounts: Enjoy the gift of continuous coffee delight with attractive discounts on our coffee subscriptions, providing a regular supply of our meticulously brewed coffee right to your doorstep.





Gift Card Offers: Give the gift of choice this holiday season with our special offers on gift cards, allowing your loved ones to indulge in their favorite coffee and merchandise.





Specialty Drinks and In-House Creations: Aligning with the latest industry trends, we are proud to offer cocktail-style drinks, a variety of specialized beverages, and an array of in-house creations, including syrups, milk, and pastries. This initiative caters to the growing demand for unique and tailored coffee experiences.



Exciting New Merchandise and Pop-Up Events: Second Best Coffee will introduce a range of new merchandise in the coming months. Second Best Coffee Kansas City is excited to host various pop-up events, offering our customers unique experiences and the opportunity to engage with the community in novel ways.

Continued Focus on Quality and Community

While Second Best Coffee continues to innovate and evolve, its commitment to quality and community remains steadfast. Second Best Coffee is proud to offer wholesale and kegged nitro cold brew options, allowing businesses and individuals alike to enjoy products on a larger scale. Second Best Coffee catering services for special events also underscore their dedication to enhancing the Kansas City community's special occasions with bespoke coffee services.

About Second Best Coffee

Located in the heart of South Kansas City's Waldo neighborhood, Second Best Coffee is an espresso-centric slow bar revered for its commitment to quality and community. Known as Kansas City's first establishment to host the Slayer Espresso Machine, Second Best Coffee prides itself on brewing each cup meticulously, offering robust espresso shots and delicately crafted pour-overs. More than just a coffee shop, Second Best Coffee is a vibrant part of the Kansas City community, actively hosting events and catering to memorable moments, making every day extraordinary. The name signifies a commitment to learning and evolving; whether it's delving into coffee production, refining roast profiles, or perfecting extraction techniques, the team at Second Best Coffee is driven by the belief that today's coffee can always surpass yesterday's, making each visit a new experience in coffee excellence. For more information, please visit http://www.secondbestcoffee.com or follow Second Best Coffee on our social media channels.

