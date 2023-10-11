Second Chances Garage 10th Annual Road Rally Fundraiser

Road Rally fundraiser, a picturesque fall foliage tour of scenic Frederick County, will take place on October 21, 2023

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Second Chances Garage, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing individuals and families with a fresh start on their journey to independent living through assistance with personal transportation needs, is proud to announce its 10th Annual Road Rally fundraiser. Located in Frederick County, Maryland, Second Chances Garage collaborates with Partner Agencies to identify and assist low-income families needing reliable transportation. Through community and business support, Second Chances Garage has successfully placed more than 325 cars since its inception in April 2010.

The Road Rally fundraiser, a picturesque fall foliage tour of scenic Frederick County, will take place on October 21, 2023, with registration beginning at 8:30 AM at Adventure Park USA, 11113 W Baldwin Road, Monrovia, MD 21770. Participants follow a specific route and search for scavenger hunt clues along the way. It is not a test of speed or knowledge of cars, but of teamwork and awareness of your surroundings. It is a great event for families.

During the rally, participants will make stops at three unique attractions, where they can explore the attractions at their own pace. The event also features a car show, allowing attendees to vote for their favorite car and compete for the Hi-Lo Auto Sales People's Choice Award. Additional games of chance and raffles will offer opportunities to win exciting prizes.

Ticket options include $35 per person or $100 for a car with up to four occupants. To learn more about this engaging and supportive fundraiser, please contact Second Chances Garage at 240-SCG-1919 (240-724-1919) or visit their website at https://secondchancesgarage.org/road-rally-annual-fundraiser/. You can also connect with Second Chances Garage on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube to stay updated on their inspiring work in the community.

Second Chances Garage's mission is to make a difference in the community of Frederick County, Maryland, by "creating second chances" for individuals and families on their journey to independent living by providing assistance with their personal transportation needs.

