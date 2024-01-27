Second Clarion Call for Genomics Users, Experts, and Enthusiasts

The Genomics India Conference (GIC) 2024 extends a warm invitation to professionals in Biotech, Medtech, Agritech, Startups, MSMEs, Corporates, Academicians, and Students under the theme "Harnessing Genomics for a Sustainable Future."

DELHI, Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 4th edition of Genomics India Conference, Genomics India 2024 is all set to take place at the Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence in Greater Noida from February 1 to 3, 2024. Genotypic Technology, a pioneering force in genomics since 1998, and Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence, a premier multidisciplinary research university established in 2011, are the co-host of this conference.

Genomics plays a pivotal role in transforming healthcare, agriculture, environmental conservation, and more. Genomics India 2024 offers a platform to revolutionize these sectors. Renowned leaders in genomics from the U.S, UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to grace the occasion.

A special satellite session dedicated to exploring the intersection of genomics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) will be held on February 1st. Titled "AMR in the Genomics Era: Genomic Surveillance and Prediction of Antimicrobial Resistance," this session promises to delve into scientific advancements and innovative strategies to address challenges posed by AMR. This satellite session is chaired by Dr Manoj Kumar Senior Principal Scientist of CSIR IMTech, Chandigarh and Co - chaired by Dr V Udhayakumar, Program Director, Integrated Serosurveillance Research, Emory University, Atlanta, USA.

The conference will be inaugurated by Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary DBT, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India in the presence of Shri Shikhar Malhotra, Director, HCL Corporation and Chancellor, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence. The Startup session on Day 3, chaired by Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BIRAC, will feature presentations by startups in Medtech and Genomics.

In response to popular demand, a workshop on NGS Analytics and Genome Informatics will be organized on day 1, providing 100+ registrants with practical insights into Genome Informatics, covering essential topics from NGS data QC to assembly, annotation to variant calling, and interpretations and reporting. A special highlight of this workshop is the dedicated Epigenomics session and the Nanopore live sequencing run.

The entire Genomics India Conference will be covered by the media partner BioSpectrum.

Scientists and researchers are invited to present their findings during the Poster session on various topics related to Genomics applications in Research, Pharma Biopharma, and Agriculture. GIC2024 offers abundant networking opportunities and a chance to learn about the latest advances in genomics, particularly in multi-omic studies.

This conference is a unique opportunity to interact with contemporary industry leaders in Genome Research and academic stalwarts from across the globe in Delhi NCR. Students and postdocs are encouraged to interact and network with fellow participants. The conference expects a strong attendance of 500 participants.

As the Genomics India Conference unfolds, we are excited to announce a fascinating excursion to the Taj Mahal on February 4th. Join us on this enchanting trip to Agra, offering an opportunity to connect, network, and create lasting memories amidst the cultural richness of this architectural marvel.

The Genomics India Conference 2024 edition is hosted by Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence and powered by Genotypic Technology in collaboration with DhitiOmics and QTLOmics.

For more information, visit Genomics India Conference.

To register visit: https://genomicsindia.co.in/registration/

