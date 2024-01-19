Second Electric Vehicle Charging Station Added to Town Hall Parking Lot

An addition to Main Street Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a benefit to the community and the motoring public along our Main Street, the Town through a partnership with Potomac Edison has installed a 2nd electric vehicle charging station with this one located at the back of the parking lot of the Municipal Center.

In 2020, Potomac Edison installed a public electric vehicle charging station in the Town's Elm Street Parking Lot, which gets a lot of use. Both locations are Level 2 charging stations (https://pluginsites.org/potomac-edison-charging-station.../) available to the public in historic downtown Middletown. They are dual-port "ChargePoints" and are part of the Potomac Edison owned-and-operated EV charging network.

Here are the links to the two stations: Station: POTOMAC EDISON / MIDDLETOWN (chargepoint.com) and Station: POTOMAC EDISON / MIDDLETOWN 2 (chargepoint.com).

