Second-Generation Digital OLED Panels in the New Audi Q6 e-tron Enabled by Atala

"The exciting launch of the first Audi model with second-generation OLED rear lights demonstrates the quality of Atala technology and the unwavering interest in dynamic, digital automotive lighting," said OLEDWorks CEO David DeJoy. "Audi has been a dedicated ally throughout the evolution of Atala and the launching of the first-generation digital OLEDs in the Audi A8 and Q8. We champion their commitment to providing customers with premier personalization options and advanced safety communication lighting."

Audi's digital OLED 2.0 rear lights augment safety functionality and support Audi's design for new communication methods suitable for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications. Audi's proximity indication function is expanded in the Q6 e-tron with a communication light that is integrated with the digital OLED 2.0 rear lights. Relying on swarm data, the communication light is generated automatically, without the need for a special user activation. It has a distinct static rear light signature with integrated warning symbols to alert road users to accidents and other hazardous road situations. The digital rear OLED 2.0 lights also activate the communication light with warning symbols for hazard lights, emergency brake lights, emergency assist and emergency calls (eCall), rear-end collision alert signals (RECAS), and roadside assistance (bCall).

To further enhance safety, Audi designed the Q6 e-tron communication light to include a distinct signature that warns rear-approaching road users that occupants are planning to exit the vehicle. This adds an extra dimension to exit warning functionality that previously only informed occupants, but now extends to other motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. The communication light also includes a recognizable light signature to indicate park assist status in automated parking mode, increasing safety by communicating when the car is safe to approach.

"The Audi Q6 e-tron offers truly unique aesthetics with the world's first active digital light signature that combines our design of the light's shape and its entire movement," shared Dr. Werner Thomas, Project Manager OLED-Lighting at AUDI AG. "This new light design underlines the core identity of the Audi brand, and we are excited to usher in a new era of light design with the second generation of digital OLED technology in the Q6 e-tron."

State-of-the-art Atala OLED technology not only offers enhanced options for vehicle personalization, but also contributes to improved communication for the safety of all road users. The Q6 e-tron is a shining example of Audi's progressive leadership in lighting design—with aesthetics that not only tap into the power of emotion, but also expand the range of superior functional and safety features available to their customers.

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of automotive qualified organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology. Its Atala product line offers the brightest, most reliable, and longest lasting automotive OLED lighting on the road today. Meticulously crafted to meet the needs of designers and engineers, Atala enables unparalleled design freedom with ultra-thin, flexible, and highly segmented OLED lighting. From the size and shape of segments and panels to dynamic display-like animations and symbology for superior communication, Atala can be customized to match any design vision. Elevate your brand and personalize the human experience with automotive OLED technology that seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality.

Atala OLED lighting solutions combine American innovation and German engineering to meet and exceed automotive industry standards. Founded in 2010, OLEDWorks is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and has a prestigious manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. OLEDWorks' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

To learn more about Atala OLED technology, visit http://www.atala.oledworks.com. Learn more about OLEDWorks, the company behind the technology, at http://www.oledworks.com.

About Audi

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

In 2023, the Audi Group delivered 1.9 million Audi vehicles, 13,560 Bentley vehicles, 10,112 Lamborghini vehicles, and 58,224 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2023 fiscal year, Audi Group achieved a total revenue of €69.9 billion and an operating profit of €6.3 billion. Worldwide, an annual average of more than 87,000 people worked for the Audi Group in 2023, more than 53,000 of them at AUDI AG in Germany. With its attractive brands and numerous new models, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, fully networked premium mobility.

