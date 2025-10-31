Second Highest Sale in Mount Pleasant: 202 Bank Street Closes for $14 Million

This home represents the very best of Mount Pleasant, its location, craftsmanship, and panoramic views are unmatched Post this

"This home represents the very best of Mount Pleasant, its location, craftsmanship, and panoramic views are unmatched," said Robertson Allen of The Cassina Group. "I'm thrilled that one of my favorite clients has found their dream home here in Mount Pleasant. Their patience, trust, and perseverance made all the difference, and seeing their vision come to life is truly rewarding."

The property's setting is unrivaled, offering expansive harbor views that stretch from downtown Charleston to Fort Sumter and Sullivan's Island. The home's exterior and grounds were designed for year-round enjoyment, featuring an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, masonry fireplace, and a deepwater dock with a floating dock and boat lift. Inside, elegant architectural detailing pairs seamlessly with modern luxury. Highlights include a chef's kitchen with professional-grade appliances and a separate scullery, a spacious family room opening to a harborfront terrace, and a serene primary suite with a fireplace, private screened porch, and spa-inspired bath. The third floor offers a full entertainment level with a media room, game room, and guest suite, ideal for entertaining or multigenerational living. Located moments from downtown Charleston and the area's top beaches, 202 Bank Street delivers an unmatched Old Village lifestyle with close proximity to neighborhood favorites including Pitt Street Pharmacy, Post House, Alhambra Hall, and an array of local shops and dining.

This sale builds on a standout year for Robertson Allen, who has represented both buyers and sellers in several of Charleston's most significant transactions. Allen's portfolio includes, 5 East Battery at $18.25 Million, 202 Bank Street, Old Village at $14 Million, 13 & 15 Meeting Street at $12.6 Million, and 147 Flyway Drive, Kiawah Island at $11.65 Million. His clientele ranges from long-time local families to national executives and international investors drawn to Charleston's timeless architecture, coastal beauty, and lifestyle. His deep knowledge of Charleston's most sought after neighborhoods, paired with a thoughtful and client first approach, continues to position him as a leader in the residential luxury market.

To reach Robertson Allen, contact 843-442-6534 or visit RobertsonAllen.com. The Cassina Group is a leading luxury real estate brokerage with offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. The firm is managed by founding partners and Brokers-In-Charge, Robertson Allen and Jimmy Dye.

