Second Installment in Southwest Thriller Series Including Tones of Friendship and Love

"I wanted to write a story that reflected the trucking industry," Webber said. "About 10% of the nation's population is truckers, as hundreds of thousands of drivers are on the road. Behind each truck is not just a driver, but a human with a story, filled with challenges and resilience."

Life on the road quickly changes when a fellow Saxon Brothers trucker is murdered by a theft ring working out of El Paso, Tex. Angered, Tim's friend, JD Tolliver gets involved in hunting down the gang, which leads to him winding up in the hospital.

Now with two employees having been attacked by the same theft ring, and no word from the police, the owner of Saxon's, gets involved. Looking for support, he enlists Tim's aid, pulling him back into a situation he's uncertain he wants to be involved in.

"Roll Me Away"

By Allan N. Webber

ISBN: 9781665749763 (softcover); 9781665749787 (hardcover); 9781665749770 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Alan Webber is the owner of a nationwide transportation and logistics company. He is also a newspaper columnist, blogger, and weekly podcast host. When not writing or running his business, Alan spends time futilely honing golf skills, reading, or spending time with his grandchildren. He resides in both Kankakee County, Ill., and Maricopa County, Ariz. To learn more, please visit

https://www.alannwebber.com/.

