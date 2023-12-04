Second Installment in Southwest Thriller Series Including Tones of Friendship and Love

Alan Webber weaves a tale delving into the potential high-stakes world of truck drivers navigating the landscapes of the southwestern U.S
CAVE CREEK, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Main character Tim Harrison is back, years away from his problems in "Whipping Post," and is now a company driver for Saxon Brothers Trucking in Dallas, Tex., in Alan N. Webber's second book installment, "Roll Me Away."
Settling down on a ranch outside Cave Creek, Ariz., Tim and his dog, Rory, are assigned a steady route between El Paso, Tex., and Tijuana, Mex. However, Tim continues to fight his demons from the memories of the rape and murder of his wife.
"I wanted to write a story that reflected the trucking industry," Webber said. "About 10% of the nation's population is truckers, as hundreds of thousands of drivers are on the road. Behind each truck is not just a driver, but a human with a story, filled with challenges and resilience."
Life on the road quickly changes when a fellow Saxon Brothers trucker is murdered by a theft ring working out of El Paso, Tex. Angered, Tim's friend, JD Tolliver gets involved in hunting down the gang, which leads to him winding up in the hospital.
Now with two employees having been attacked by the same theft ring, and no word from the police, the owner of Saxon's, gets involved. Looking for support, he enlists Tim's aid, pulling him back into a situation he's uncertain he wants to be involved in.
"Roll Me Away"
By Allan N. Webber
ISBN: 9781665749763 (softcover); 9781665749787 (hardcover); 9781665749770 (electronic)
Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Alan Webber is the owner of a nationwide transportation and logistics company. He is also a newspaper columnist, blogger, and weekly podcast host. When not writing or running his business, Alan spends time futilely honing golf skills, reading, or spending time with his grandchildren. He resides in both Kankakee County, Ill., and Maricopa County, Ariz. To learn more, please visit
https://www.alannwebber.com/.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Taylor Moralez
[email protected]
Media Contact
Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]
SOURCE LAVIDGE
Share this article