Second Opinion Expert Announces Filing of U.S. Patent for Method of Generating Medical Opinions Using Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence has made significant strides in medical diagnostics, including image recognition, predictive modeling, and natural language processing (NLP). These advancements present an opportunity to augment traditional second opinion systems by automatically processing patient medical records, diagnostic tests, and clinical data to generate high-quality first and second medical opinions.

SecondOpinionExpert's technology increases the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery, improves healthcare access and empowers doctors and patients to make better informed medical decisions. The HIPAA-compliant patented platform leverages recent advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning and electronic medical record systems enabling the company to provide fast, reliable and secure online medical opinions. The system provides patients greater peace of mind by leveraging the power of AI and ML.

"Our patent-pending AI enabled technology platform provides a cost-effective choice that improves patient care," said Steve Krause, President, SecondOpinionExpert, Inc. "In the near future, we look forward to launching our user-friendly app that will be initially free of charge. People using our platform will be able to quickly obtain high quality medical opinions while avoiding unnecessary travel time and expense, knowing that they will be getting insightful medical guidance that improves health and saves lives."

About SecondOpinionExpert

SOE's mission is to provide innovative medical technology solutions to improve healthcare while reducing costs.

Our patented HIPAA-compliant platform leverages recent advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning and electronic medical record systems, enabling the company to provide fast, reliable and secure online medical opinions to inform both diagnosis and treatment planning. We empower patients, providers and payors to work together to make the best possible medical decisions, leading to better health outcomes and greater peace of mind for patients. SOE's panel of 400+ board-certified medical specialists are available to render expert opinions informed as needed by AI and genomics.

SOE also owns and/or manages a rapidly growing network of facilities for post-acute care and substance treatment. Our proprietary platform for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) empowers best practices in administration and medical services.

Our proprietary TeleMedics Mobile Platform empowers and chronicles on-site visits from qualified medics or nurses. Mobile staff provide the human connection, capturing vitals and doing diagnostics and therapeutics, with the patient's doctor participating as needed through live video. We work with our affiliate Intra Care, Inc. to provide superior home health and hospice care. We provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) delivered through a strategic relationship with KangarooHealth, in-home respirators delivered and monitored by SOE affiliate Momentum Equipment and Pandemic Response through our MaxVax solution.

Additional information can be found at SOE.CARE

