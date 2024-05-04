Second Opinion Expert Announces OC FERTILITY® + OC BIOGENIX® To Join Its Panel To Provide Expert Second Opinions.

"We are honored to join the SOE panel to provide our expertise for challenging fertility cases and excited to leverage SOE's powerful second opinion platform as another way for us to help families," said Dr. Sharon Moayeri, founder and medical director of OC Fertility® + OC Biogenix®. Post this

OC Fertility® + OC Biogenix® has expertise in: In vitro fertilization (IVF) & intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), surrogacy, donor egg & sperm, family balancing/sex selection (formerly gender selection), embryo genetic testing (PGT), egg freezing & banking, embryo freezing & banking, fertility evaluation, preconception counseling, genetic screening, ovulation treatment, intrauterine insemination (IUI), cancer diagnosis options, miscarriage evaluation, PCOS-related infertility, office hysteroscopy, male testing & semen analysis and sperm freezing & banking.

"We are honored to join the SOE panel to provide our expertise for challenging fertility cases," said Dr. Sharon Moayeri, MD, MPH, MS, FACOG, an expert fertility specialist, gynecologist and founder and medical director of OC Fertility® + OC Biogenix®. "We are excited to leverage SOE's powerful second opinion platform as another way for us to help families," said Dr. Moayeri.

"SOE is pleased to have OC Fertility® + OC Biogenix® join our expert panel to provide second opinions for fertility cases," says Steve Krause, President, SecondOpinionExpert, Inc. "Their addition to our panel further strengthens SOE's commitment to helping and supporting families facing fertility challenges," said Krause.

About SecondOpinionExpert

SOE's mission is to provide innovative medical technology solutions to improve healthcare while reducing costs. We empower patients, providers and payors to work together to make the best possible medical decisions. SOE has three tech-enabled solution platforms – Expert Opinions, Point-of-Care Facilities, and Point-of-Care Mobile & Remote Services – all providing medical expertise and targeted solutions.

Our patented system for medical opinions is built with both the patient and their physicians in mind, improving diagnosis and treatment planning, and enhancing patient trust and satisfaction with the payor as well. SOE's panel of 400+ board-certified medical specialists are available to render expert opinions informed as needed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and genomics. SOE also owns and/or manages a rapidly growing network of facilities for post-acute care and substance treatment. Our proprietary platform for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) empowers best practices in administration and medical services.

We provide targeted services for patient groups within a plan who are the most difficult and costly to care for. Our proprietary TeleMedics Mobile Platform empowers and chronicles on-site visits from qualified medics or nurses. Mobile staff provide the human connection, capturing vitals and doing diagnostics and therapeutics, with the patient's doctor participating as needed through live video. We provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) delivered through a strategic relationship with KangarooHealth, in-home respirators delivered and monitored by SOE affiliate Momentum Equipment and Pandemic Response through our MaxVax solution.

Additional information can be found at SOE.care

About OC Fertility® + OC Biogenix®

OC Fertility® + OC Biogenix® is a leading Southern California medical practice providing the best in fertility care and advanced laboratory services. As an independent, women-owned and run small business, the practice takes pride in being a part of the fertility journey. OC Fertility® + OC Biogenix®'s expert team features: Board-certified specialists, fellowship-trained in reproductive endocrinology, infertility, embryology, and anesthesiology, advanced public health education & advocacy and patient-centered, trauma-informed care.

OC Fertility® + OC Biogenix® has expertise in: In vitro fertilization (IVF) & intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), surrogacy, donor egg & sperm, family balancing/sex selection (formerly gender selection), embryo genetic testing (PGT), egg freezing & banking, embryo freezing & banking, fertility evaluation, preconception counseling, genetic screening, ovulation treatment, intrauterine insemination (IUI), cancer diagnosis options, miscarriage evaluation, PCOS-related infertility, office hysteroscopy, male testing & semen analysis and sperm freezing & banking.

Additional information can be found at OC Fertility.com

Media Contact

Jay Kilberg, SecondOpinionExpert, Inc., 1 917.543.6285, [email protected], https://soe.care/

SOURCE SecondOpinionExpert, Inc.