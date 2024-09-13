Second Opinion Expert Announces Strategic Relationship Agreement with Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies

We are honored to work with SOE, leveraging their extensive expertise in the healthcare industry and their robust capabilities as we deploy our revolutionary technology in the medical sector, stated Bo Short, Co-Founder and CEO of BMRT. Post this

In a recent groundbreaking landmark study, BMR™ technology demonstrated the ability to detect various cancers with 100% accuracy in both blind and double-blind tests, yielding no false positives or false negatives. This pivotal third-party study positions Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies at the forefront of Quantum Physics applications, offering a transformative solution that is set to redefine global standards in healthcare.

The BMRT device can detect cancerous cells through a simple, harmless, non-invasive scan, providing instantaneous results. Early detection has the potential to nearly eradicate late-stage cancer. Ten million people die every year around the world from cancer; 600,000 in the United States alone. It is anticipated that from 2023 to 2040 the incidence of cancer will increase 63% and mortality by 74%. Currently, 40%-50% of all cancers are detected between Stages 2-4. Late-stage diagnosis means increased mortality, decreased access to care and increases in costs to the patient, medical provider and the insurance company.

BMR™ utilizes a proprietary frequency-identification protocol for determining the specific frequency signatures of biological agents, like cancer. The system transmits a frequency that matches the resonance frequency of a target substance, inducing a resonant response in the material. This response is then detected by the receiver, which processes the signal to indicate the presence and location of the target.

SOE will assist BMRT to advance the use of its technology and device in the healthcare space. Additionally, SOE will consult with BMRT on business and marketing strategy, will assist in procuring grants and provide business development and other services to help roll out BMRT's innovative solution to the medical segment. SOE will also leverage its panel of 400+ board-certified medical specialists, its extensive industry contacts, its technical expertise and its other capabilities to assist BMRT with the productization and roll out of BMRT's patented technology

"We are honored to work with SOE, leveraging their extensive expertise in the healthcare industry and their robust capabilities as we deploy our revolutionary technology in the medical sector," stated Bo Short, Co-Founder and CEO of BMRT. "We have a unique opportunity to establish our solution as the new standard for early cancer detection. Together, we have the potential to save millions of lives, billions of dollars, and alleviate immeasurable pain and suffering," Short added.

"SOE is pleased to be working with BMRT to leverage their game changing technology to detect cancer and other diseases earlier and more cost effectively" says Steve Krause, President, SecondOpinionExpert, Inc. "This strategic relationship with BMRT aligns perfectly with our mission of providing innovative medical technology solutions that dramatically improve patient outcomes while significantly reducing healthcare delivery costs. We couldn't be more excited about helping BMRT to revolutionize cancer detection and save lives," said Krause.

About SecondOpinionExpert

SOE's mission is to provide innovative medical technology solutions to improve healthcare while reducing costs. We empower patients, providers and payors to work together to make the best possible medical decisions. SOE has three tech-enabled solution platforms – Expert Opinions, Point-of-Care Facilities, and Point-of-Care Mobile & Remote Services – all providing medical expertise and targeted solutions.

Our patented system for medical opinions is built with both the patient and their physicians in mind, improving diagnosis and treatment planning, and enhancing patient trust and satisfaction with the payor as well. SOE's panel of 400+ board-certified medical specialists are available to render expert opinions informed as needed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and genomics. SOE also owns and/or manages a rapidly growing network of facilities for post-acute care and substance treatment. Our proprietary platform for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) empowers best practices in administration and medical services.

We provide targeted services for patient groups within a plan who are the most difficult and costly to care for. Our proprietary TeleMedics Mobile Platform empowers and chronicles on-site visits from qualified medics or nurses. Mobile staff provide the human connection, capturing vitals and doing diagnostics and therapeutics, with the patient's doctor participating as needed through live video. We provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) delivered through a strategic relationship with KangarooHealth, inhome respirators delivered and monitored by SOE affiliate Momentum Equipment and Pandemic Response through our MaxVax solution.

Additional information can be found at SOE.care

About Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT)

BMRT has discovered a new area of Quantum Physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR™), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMR™ has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats both up close and at great distances, and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in cancer diagnostics, public safety, law enforcement, security, and military services.

For more information about BMRT and its groundbreaking technology, visit www.BMRT.io

Media Contact

Jay Kilberg, SecondOpinionExpert, Inc, 1 917.543.6285, [email protected], https://soe.care

Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE SecondOpinionExpert, Inc