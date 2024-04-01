Second Opinion Expert Announces Strategic Relationship With Genome International

We are proud to be part of Genome International's revolutionary effort to put the power of the genome in the hands of healthcare practitioners worldwide. said Steve Krause, President of SOE Post this

As technology for Whole Genome Sequencing has advanced in recent years, interpretation of the sequence data has lagged far behind. Current approaches are piecemeal, and require days if not weeks to generate a workable report. Genome Explorer can deliver a comprehensive whole genome analysis and report in a matter of hours, presented in a user-friendly platform that provides useful summaries and graphic interpretations while allowing the practitioner to delve into the most minute details as needed.

"Across our portfolio of products, services, customizable pipelines and reports, Genome Explorer® provides clinical decision support tools, revealing crucial information about druggable genes, adverse drug reactions, clinical trials, and more," said Dr. Periannan Senapathy, founder and CEO of Genome International. "We are pleased to be working with SOE to expand adoption of Genome Explorer®."

Genome Explorer® provides a single unified platform for whole genome variant interpretation with high accuracy and success across diseases. Its intuitive graphical interface, extensive reports, and user-friendly design make it possible for researchers and clinicians to quickly grasp and analyze complex genomic data, allowing them to focus on what really matters, which is healing patients. The Genome Explorer® platform incorporates a comprehensive decision support system (CDSS) that has been lacking in the medical field, and that will have an immediate impact in clinical practice. With this platform, physicians can reliably offer genome interpretation to more patients and improve their diagnoses and therapeutics, which is the holy grail of personalized medicine.

"Genome Explorer® is a monumental breakthrough in the arena of precision medicine. SecondOpinionExpert is excited to be joining with Dr. Senapathy and Genome International to bring this new technology to the forefront of medical practice and research at hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and research institutions," said Steve Krause, President of SOE. "We are proud to be part of Genome International's revolutionary effort to put the power of the genome in the hands of healthcare practitioners worldwide."

About SecondOpinionExpert

SOE's mission is to provide innovative medical technology solutions that empower managed care providers to improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. SOE has three tech-enabled solution platforms - Expert Opinions, Point of Care Facilities and Point of Care Mobile & Remote Services - all providing medical expertise and targeted solutions. Our patented system for medical opinions is built with both the patient and their physicians in mind, improving diagnosis and treatment planning, thus enhancing patient trust and satisfaction with the managed care plan. SOE's panel of 400+ board-certified medical specialists are available to render expert opinions informed as needed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and genomics.

SOE also owns and/or manages a rapidly growing network of facilities for post-acute care and substance treatment. Our proprietary platform for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) empowers best practices in administration and medical services.

We provide targeted services for patient groups within a plan who are the most difficult and costly to care for. Our proprietary TeleMedics Mobile Platform empowers and chronicles on-site visits from qualified medics or nurses. Mobile staff provide the human connection, capturing vitals and doing diagnostics and therapeutics, with the patient's doctor participating as needed through live video. We provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) delivered through a strategic relationship with KangarooHealth, in-home respirators delivered and monitored by SOE affiliate Momentum Equipment, behavioral health through SOE's strategic relationship with Esteem Behavioral Health and Pandemic Response through our MaxVax solution.

Additional information can be found at www.soe.care

About Genome International

Genome International is a leading clinical whole-genome company, bridging the gap between healthcare and genomics. Our core mission is to unlock the full potential of precision medicine by providing state-of-the-art genomic analysis and interpretation through our Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) – Genome ExplorerⓇ. This powerful tool offers unparalleled accuracy and scalability in clinical reporting, addressing a broad range of conditions, encompassing both cancer and non-cancer disorders. Our ultimate goal is to empower hospitals, diagnostic labs and researchers worldwide to uncover clinically actionable insights within the genome through our innovative rapid Whole Genome Insights (WGI™) Platforms. We bridge the gap from the laboratory bench to the patient's bedside, ultimately enhancing the well-being of patients on a global scale.

Additional information can be found at www.genome.com

Media Contact

Jay Kilberg, SecondOpinionExpert, Inc., 1 917.543.6285, [email protected], www.soe.care

SOURCE SecondOpinionExpert, Inc.