Second Opinion Expert Announces Strategic Relationship with Intra Care Home Health Providers

"We are excited to be working with SOE and expanding Intra Care's expertise in home health care and hospice care, focusing on improving patient outcomes, decreasing readmissions and improving patient satisfactions," says Dion Ugbebor, CEO of Intra Care Group Post this

Intra Care's highly trained nurses provide expert and outcome-based skilled nursing care under the supervision of the patient's physician. The company is dedicated to going above and beyond the patient's needs and is committed to being the gold standard in home health care.

The company offers individualized private care where their interdisciplinary team of health care professionals are committed to giving patients the best care possible as they provide trusted and comprehensive care at home. Intra Care's adept registered nurses and therapists have been in the field for 20 years with a proven track record of effective, consistent and compassionate care, giving patients the service they deserve. The company's services include rehabilitation services & speech therapy, social services, skilled nursing, dietary services, home health aids and laboratory services.

"We are excited to be working with SOE and expanding Intra Care's expertise in home health care and hospice care, focusing on improving patient outcomes, decreasing readmissions and improving patient satisfactions," says Dion Ugbebor, CEO of Intra Care Group. "Our whole team is committed to working with SOE to address key patient needs across the full continuum of care, aligning our shared values and vision with our community healthcare partners."

"SOE is thrilled to be working with Dion and the Intra Care team," says Steve Krause, President, SecondOpinionExpert, Inc. "Intra Care is a wonderful fit with SOE and our mission to provide better patient care while reducing cost. Intra Care's focus on providing truly outstanding care fits beautifully with our mission and values."

About SecondOpinionExpert

SOE's mission is to provide innovative medical technology solutions to improve healthcare while reducing costs. We empower patients, providers and payors to work together to make the best possible medical decisions. SOE has three tech-enabled solution platforms – Expert Opinions, Point-of-Care Facilities, and Point-of-Care Mobile & Remote Services – all providing medical expertise and targeted solutions.

Our patented system for medical opinions is built with both the patient and their physicians in mind, improving diagnosis and treatment planning, and enhancing patient trust and satisfaction with the payor as well. SOE's panel of 400+ board-certified medical specialists are available to render expert opinions informed as needed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and genomics. SOE also owns and/or manages a rapidly growing network of facilities for post-acute care and substance treatment. Our proprietary platform for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) empowers best practices in administration and medical services.

We provide targeted services for patient groups within a plan who are the most difficult and costly to care for. Our proprietary TeleMedics Mobile Platform empowers and chronicles on-site visits from qualified medics or nurses. Mobile staff provide the human connection, capturing vitals and doing diagnostics and therapeutics, with the patient's doctor participating as needed through live video. We provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) delivered through a strategic relationship with KangarooHealth, in-home respirators delivered and monitored by SOE affiliate Momentum Equipment and Pandemic Response through our MaxVax solution.

Additional information can be found at SOE.care

About Intra Care

Intra Care's highly trained nurses provide expert and outcome-based skilled nursing care under the supervision of the patient's physician. The company is dedicated to going above and beyond the patient's needs and is committed to being the gold standard in home health care.

The company offers Individualized Private Care where their interdisciplinary team of health care professionals are committed to giving patients the best care possible as they provide trusted and comprehensive care at home. Intra Care's adept registered nurses and therapists have been in the field for 20 years with a proven track record of effective, consistent and compassionate care, giving patients the service they deserve. The company's services include rehabilitation services & speech therapy, social services, skilled nursing, dietary services, home health aids and laboratory services.

Additional information can be found at Intra Care.com

Media Contact

Jay Kilberg, SecondOpinionExpert, Inc., 1 917.543.6285, [email protected], https://soe.care/

SOURCE SecondOpinionExpert, Inc.